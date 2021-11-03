TAUBATÉ CITY HALL CONDUCTS NOVEMBRO AZUL CAMPAIGN – Taubaté City Hall

During the month of November, the Health Department of the Municipality of Taubaté, carries out the November Blue Campaign. This is Men’s Health Month, with an emphasis on early detection of Prostate Cancer.

This year’s campaign, with the theme “Man: taking care of yourself is also a part!”, highlights that in addition to early detection, prevention and health care that everyone should routinely have is also important.

With this focus, the Health Department will encourage the male population to take care of themselves and attend health facilities whenever necessary and prevent other diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. In addition, there will be clarification on all the services that are available for this population such as vaccination, rapid tests for HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B and C, screening tests for tuberculosis and other diseases.

Families are an essential part of this process and should be guided to support and encourage these men to take care of themselves and to create the habit of prevention, from an early age. To this end, all health units will carry out actions on men’s health on specific dates throughout the month and which will be announced by the city. Among the actions, will be available: reception of suspected cases, lectures on the subject and on prevention, in addition to scheduling medical appointments for suspected cases, requesting specific tests and referral to specialists when necessary. The most serious cases will have priority. Always respecting the rules of social distance and the use of masks and hand cleaning.

According to an estimate by INCA (National Cancer Institute), around 65,840 new cases of prostate cancer are expected for the 2020-2022 period, which is equivalent to 62.95 new cases per 100,000 men throughout Brazil . This being the type of cancer that most affects the male population, that is, it is equivalent to 29.2% of all cancers among men.

In 2019, 24 new cases of prostate cancer were confirmed in Taubaté. And in 2020 there were 31 confirmed cases of the disease. With the Covid-19 pandemic, many men stopped seeking health services and it is estimated that this number may increase in the coming years.

Despite the campaign month being November, all Primary Care units are always working and able to meet the population’s needs. The important thing is to look for services when necessary, clear up your doubts and acquire healthy lifestyle habits.

It is worth emphasizing that more important than the isolated dosage of PSA (laboratory test) is the frequent monitoring of men’s health, who should be alert for any suspicious signs of Prostate Cancer, such as: frequent urination, weak or interrupted urinary flow, desire frequent urination at night (Nicturia), blood in urine or seminal fluid, or erectile dysfunction.

Although this type of cancer is more frequent over the age of 60, men with a history of family members who have had prostate cancer should be more attentive to symptoms even if they are not over 60 years old. Today, the recommendation is that people who have cases in the family seek care from the age of 40 and, if not, from the age of 50 onwards.

It is important to always remember that prevention should start at an early age, with a healthy lifestyle and a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and with less fat. In addition to regular physical activity, helping to reduce the risk of cancer and diabetes.