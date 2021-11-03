Tchan’s ex-blonde becomes boss at PRF and bothers colleagues

Gabriel Elias – Special for Uai

After passing the Federal Highway Police’s competition in 2020, Silmara Miranda, who became known nationally as “the blonde of Tchan”, from the axé group É o Tchan, is rapidly rising in the corporation. The information was released by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

With less than a year of experience, she was promoted to a position as head of the Federal Highway Police. Silmara’s rise in the PRF bothered some of the blonde’s colleagues, according to information Newspaper. Silmara passed a PRF contest in November 2020 and the former Tchan blonde’s colleagues claim that the leadership role is occupied by people who have been with the PRF longer.

Another verified point of the sheet it was that Silmara’s colleagues who became bosses stayed in distant places before the ascension. The blonde, however, was approved to work in Amazonas and is working in Brasília.

In the axé group, Silmara Miranda replaced Sheila Mello in 2003 and remained in the Bahia group until 2007.

“It was four years and I was very happy. I had a great relationship with the band members and also with the office staff. I was always very respected by everyone and I never had any problems. At the time of the contest, yes, the seven finalists fought a lot and it was very tense”, said Silmara about the contest to become a dancer for É o Tchan.

The blonde, who is a graduate journalist, worked on a radio station in Salvador when she left the axé group.

