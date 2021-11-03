Team-Xecuter to pay BRL 25 million fine to Nintendo for piracy

The alleged leader of the Team-Xecuter group, dedicated to hacking and unlocking Nintendo consoles, changed his mind and pleaded guilty to the US Court. Gary Bowser changed his testimony after being arrested last October along with other members of the group.

Bowser initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include a total of 11 counts, including conspiracy to commit electronic fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Upon review of the case, the defendant agreed to confess the charges and voluntarily pay a fine of $4.5 million, about R$25 million at the current rate, to Nintendo.

“The defendant, Gary Bower, also known as ‘GaryOPA’, knowingly and intentionally uses a cybercriminal company that developed, manufactured, marketed and sold a variety of evasion devices that allowed the company’s customers to play video games in pirated versions, commonly called ‘ROMs,'” says the confession agreement shared by TorrentFreak.

Team-Xecuter became famous during the Nintendo 3DS and Switch generations for selling and distributing code that allowed pirated games to run on the Japanese company’s consoles.

Team Xecuter was selling ways to unlock Nintendo Switch (Image: Daniel Rykhev/Unsplash)

Parallel to the US Department of Justice investigation, Nintendo filed a separate lawsuit in April. Mario’s company demands that Team-Xecuter’s domains be taken down and that all software fraud created by the group be destroyed. The case is ongoing.

Source: TorrentFreak, Games Industry