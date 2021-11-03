Telegram will start showing ads, but in a different way than Facebook

A year after announcing that it would start serving ads, Telegram inaugurated the advertising program that will incorporate the platform. The Telegram Ad Platform, as it was dubbed, will allow people and companies to bring advertising to public channels, but without interfering with private conversations or the privacy of users.

Telegram ads will not be present throughout the application, but only on open messenger channels that accumulate more than a thousand members. This advertising takes the form of “sponsored messages,” which appear like any other submission in a channel, but with an ad indicator in the bottom right corner of the balloon and probably a link to the channel for the service or product.

And no, Telegram will not gather users’ personal data, nor will it break into personal conversations to forward advertisements. The advertising platform reveals that the ads will be based on the theme of the channel in question — if it’s a public channel about restaurants, for example, the ad tends to be about food; if it’s about travel, then airlines and lodging will appear.

Topic based ads

Without personal data, ads tend to be less effective at attracting clicks, but linking to channel topic is an interesting solution both to help find potential customers and to preserve overall privacy. The absence of external links in boosted messages is also a positive factor, as it prevents users from clicking on malicious posts.

Now, according to Telegram, the sponsored messages are in a test period. As soon as they are definitively released and the advertising profits are sufficient to cover the costs of maintaining the messenger, the company will share part of the earnings with the administrators of the public channels that carry the advertisements.

Those interested in boosting messages can now check the Telegram Ad Platform policies and guidelines on the official website — there is also a complete tutorial on the platform (in English only). For now, there is no forecast for the definitive start of the distribution of advertisements on Telegram.

Source: Telegram (1, 2)