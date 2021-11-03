Tennis player accuses China’s former deputy prime minister of sexual harassment | sneakers

Former WTA doubles ranking leader Shuai Peng has accused former Chinese Vice Prime Minister Gaoli Zhang of sexual harassment. The 36-year-old tennis player’s testimony, made through the Weibo social network, was released by Japanese journalist Emily Peng, a correspondent for the NPR TV channel in Beijing.

Peng’s post on the social network ended up being censored and taken down minutes later, but the prints made the subject spin around the world and be commented on on the internet. The complaint is yet another impactful story of the MeToo movement, which fights against harassment and sexual assault. Many Chinese women have also been demonstrating, but they are always pressured by the authorities to present evidence that proves the veracity of the accusations.

1 of 1 Shuai Peng, Chinese tennis player — Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Shuai Peng, Chinese tennis player — Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Peng’s case is one of the most delicate, as it directly affects a former high-ranking politician from the Chinese Communist Party. In her testimony, Peng claimed that the sexual harassment happened before she and 75-year-old Gaoli Zhang became lovers, which happened of their own accord, the tennis player said. She also claimed to have no evidence to prove what happened.

Journalist Emily Peng revealed that Chinese press vehicles are being banned from publishing on the subject, despite the gravity of the MeToo movement, which has been severely stifled by Chinese authorities. Even with the deletion of the post by Weibo, in a few minutes the publication had already reached thousands of likes and comments, which caught the attention of the world press and made the story go around the globe.