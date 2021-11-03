The death toll in the building collapse in Lagos rises to 20

The death toll in the collapse of a skyscraper under construction in Nigeria’s economic capital, Lagos, on Monday (1st) rose to 20, rescue services reported on Tuesday (2).

In total, nine people were saved from the ruins of the 21-story building, Ibrahim Farinloye, head of the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema), told AFP.

“We recovered five more bodies, which increases the balance to 20 dead. But the number of those rescued alive is still nine,” he said.

Nigerian rescue teams dug through the rubble Tuesday in search of more survivors.

Farinloye said earlier that rescue workers were in communication with survivors who were still trapped under the collapsed building, and construction workers fear that dozens of their colleagues are inside.

The building was still under construction when it fell abruptly into a pile of concrete on Monday in the Ikoyi neighborhood of Lagos.

Lagos state police said it was too early to determine the causes of the landslide, but the head of the Lagos National Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, explained to AFP that there were violations in its construction and that they would investigate “the matter to prevent it from happening again”.