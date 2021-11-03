the deaths of influencers investigated by the police

The murder of Gabby Petito caught the attention of the world press. The case, investigated by the FBI, recalls other situations that also involved the tragic deaths of influencers.

In addition to crimes, the cases also involve police harassment and even a prediction weeks before a fatal accident.

little gabby

Influencer Gabby Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The 22-year-old digital influencer’s body was identified in September in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, and forensics concluded that the death was caused by strangulation.

In July, Gabby Petito began a trip to US national parks accompanied by her fiance, Brian Laundrie, 23, the main suspect in the case. According to the police, the girl disappeared on August 28 after disagreements with her partner.

Brian Laundrie remained missing from the start of investigations until October 21, when his bones were found in Carlton Reserve, Florida (USA). The coroner responsible for the analysis was unable to identify the reason for the death.

Influencer predicted death, says mother

British digital influencer Paige Rice Image: Reproduction/Instagram

22-year-old digital influencer Paige Rice died in a car accident weeks after talking about her own death. According to The Sun newspaper, the accident was registered in Liverpool, England, on October 17th.

They were treated at a hospital with multiple injuries, but the influencer couldn’t resist. The boyfriend remained hospitalized and a 40-year-old taxi driver, also involved in the accident, was in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate to confirm the real circumstances of the accident. In an interview with the Birmingham Live newspaper, Clare Rice, Paige Rice’s mother, said the two spoke recently about the influencer’s death.

“She told me that if she died, it would be important to remember that she lived her life to the fullest. And she did,” recalled Claire.

Body found without clothes

Influencer Alexis Sharkey, who was found dead on the side of a road outside Houston, USA Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Alexis Sharkey died aged 26 from strangulation. The influencer’s body was located without clothes, on the side of a road near the city of Houston (USA).

Family members of the blogger notified the disappearance of the model, who would have scheduled to watch a movie with friends, when she was incommunicado.

Thomas Sharkey, who did not accept the end of the relationship, was the main suspect in the crime. According to information from People magazine, the relationship had a history of domestic violence.

The ex-husband was found dead in Florida (USA) on October 6th. Houston police said the 50-year-old man committed suicide with a firearm.

The influencer is also suspected of having been involved in a financial pyramid scheme before she was found dead, according to Fox News.

Police chase

The American influencer Gabriel Salazar died at age 19 Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Gabriel Salazar, a famous 19-year-old tiktoker, crashed his car into a tree and the vehicle ended up exploding after a high-speed police chase. The four people involved in the accident died on the spot.

According to a report by investigators, the three friends of the American who were in the car were illegal immigrants. The vehicle exploded after crashing into a tree.

Gabriel was known as “GabeNotBabe”, and had over 2 million followers on TikTok and 800,000 followers on Instagram. His death was reported by the news program News 4 San Antonio.

meeting with gunmen

The digital influencer Paulina Arreola Image: Reproduction/Instagram @jerianx

Mexican influencer Paulina Arreola Perez was murdered by gunmen in June after meeting someone who pretended to be interested in buying her shoes.

According to British newspaper The Sun, the 26-year-old was targeted for being the ex-girlfriend of the leader of the “La Union Tepito” gang, Alexis Martinez. He was also murdered in March of this year.

The publication says that Paulina put the shoes for sale on social networks after her partner’s death. She suffered nine injuries from the gunshots at the time of the encounter.

The digital influencer used to share travel photos. In records posted on Instagram, she appears wearing designer clothes and enjoying international tours.

How to report violence against women

Women who have gone through or are going through situations of violence, whether physical, psychological or sexual, can call the number 180, the Women’s Call Center. It works across the country and abroad, 24 hours a day. The call is free. The service receives complaints, advises specialists and makes referrals to protection and psychological assistance services. Contact can also be made via Whatsapp at (61) 99656-5008.

It is also possible to report violence against women through the Human Rights Brazil application and on the page of the National Ombudsman for Human Rights (ONDH), of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH).

suicide prevention

If you are thinking about committing suicide, seek specialized help such as the CVV and the CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city.

CVV (https://www.cvv.org.br/) works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers via email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.