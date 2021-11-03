The dog that went viral for learning to use the bus, tram, subway and ferry in Istanbul | pets

The Boji mutt has become a celebrity on the streets of Istanbul.

Described as an “Anatolian Shepherd mix,” he takes buses, subways, trams and ferries.

Nobody knows how Boji learned to navigate the public transport system. But a streetcar driver, who knows the dog, said his good manners when getting in and out of the vehicle should set an example for all human passengers.

1 of 5 Animal is described as ‘mixed with Anatolian Shepherd’ — Photo: Getty Images Animal is described as ‘mixed with Anatolian shepherd’ — Photo: Getty Images

Boji has conquered the residents of Istanbul. And at the same time, many wonder how he got into the habit of taking public transport.

Aylin Erol, who works for Istanbul’s subway system, says that after seeing photos of the dog spread across social media, he and his team decided to implant a microchip in the dog to accurately track its movements.

To their surprise, they discovered that Boji passes at least 29 subway stations daily and covers distances of up to 30 km a day.

Situated between the coasts of Europe and Asia, Istanbul has a complex ferry system, which is part of the Boji itinerary.

he loves a ferry ride

2 out of 5 Ferries are an integral part of the Istanbul trip — Photo: Getty Images Ferries are an integral part of the Istanbul trip — Photo: Getty Images

Boji was even seen traveling on a ferry at sea, on a trip to the Isles of Princes in the Sea of ​​Marmara off the coast of Istanbul.

Boji’s growing popularity eventually gave rise to a Twitter account created in his name.

The @boji_ist page has accumulated more than 90,000 followers since it appeared in September.

“He knows where to go. He knows where to get off,” says Erol. “It’s like he knows where he’s going.”

He now has a microchip

3 out of 5 Boji watches the world go by — Photo: Getty Images Boji watches the world go by — Photo: Getty Images

Boji received vaccinations for the safety of himself and others around him.

The microchip connected to a mobile app allows authorities to track your health status.

Employees of the public transport system can thus make sure he is eating well and drinking water. Boji also has regular appointments with a government veterinarian.

An October 11 post on his Twitter account features a video that shows him weighing 42kg, reporting that the dog has gained a little weight.

4 out of 5 Istanbul’s public transport serves 15 million people, and a dog — Photo: Getty Images Istanbul’s public transport serves 15 million people, and a dog — Photo: Getty Images

According to data from the tracker, Boji’s preferred mode of transport is the tram.

Suitable for a creature whose name comes from railroad technology.

Boji is the Turkish word for “railway trick” or “bogie”, a wheeled structure under the carriages to give the vehicle greater stability during travel.

Apparently, that’s how it got its name — public transport system officials began calling it “Boji” as they frequently observed him traveling on top of this structure.

5 out of 5 City officials follow Boji’s movements and his health — Photo: Getty Images City officials follow Boji’s movements and his health — Photo: Getty Images

Having become a familiar face, Boji has become a true celebrity: he gets cuddles and takes part in passenger selfies.

According to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s veterinary services, the city is home to more than 300,000 stray dogs and cats, but some people believe this is a conservative estimate.

Abandoned animals arouse heated reactions in Turkish city dwellers.

In the 1990s, the city sent extermination teams to deal with the growing number of dogs and cats living on the streets. But after a strong public reaction, this policy was overturned.

Now, city authorities only collect the animals to neuter them, vaccinate them and treat medical complications. Their ears are tagged for identification and they return to where they were found.

is a well behaved passenger

Boji is definitely well regarded in Istanbul.

“You take the train and all of a sudden you see Boji,” says Aylin Erol. “You just smile and enjoy the moment.”