The Enemy – Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, from the Pokémon GO studio, will close in January

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, augmented reality mobile game from Niantic Labs who sought to recreate the company’s success with Pokemon GO, will officially end in January 2022, when its servers will be decommissioned.

“We released Harry Potter: Wizards Unite more than two years ago, uniting a community of wizards and witches across the globe on an epic journey to end Calamity and keep the magical world safe.”, says the official announcement on the Niantic website. “Over the next few months, we’re going to finish the story and close the game on January 31, 2022.”

“Not all games are made to last forever”, continues the message. “Our goal with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was to bring the magic of this world to life for millions of players as they go out and explore their surroundings. We’ve achieved that together, bringing a two-year narrative arc that will soon conclude.”

Niantic reinforced this point on the game’s official website.

“Over the years, millions of witches and wizards around the world have embarked on real-world adventures, teaming up to keep magic hidden within the magical world while joining forces to face The Unforgivables. together with Hermione and Harry as part of the Secrecy Maintenance Task Force to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of the London Five and are now on the verge of putting an end to the Calamity.”

As of this Tuesday (2), game elements such as daily challenges will yield more points and rewards, and the daily limit for sending gifts will be removed.

As of December 6th, the game will no longer be downloadable as much from the App Store for iOS how much via Google Play and Galaxy Store for Android. After January 31, 2022, it will be impossible to access servers and roles through the application.

Released in June 2019, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was a new attempt by Niantic Labs to recreate the success the studio achieved in 2016 with Pokémon GO, this time under the Harry Potter license, but still using concepts and elements from its game previous game and its augmented reality mechanics.

The game, however, didn’t come close to capturing the public’s imagination like the Pokémon mobile game at launch, let alone maintain its longevity. Other Niantic games, such as Ingress, also seem to have held a captive audience over the years.

Although this Harry Potter franchise-inspired mobile game is about to close, fans of the franchise remain excited for 2022, as this is (as far as is known) the release year of Hogwarts Legacy, a game set in the iconic School of Magic and Witchcraft.

Niantic, meanwhile, continues to produce more augmented reality games, including the recently released Pikmin Bloom, based on another series with adorable creatures for Nintendo consoles, and the upcoming Transformers: Heavy Metal, based on the disguised robots franchise.