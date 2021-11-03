Tomorrow’s match (3) against Atlético-MG should be very complicated for Grêmio. The Minas Gerais team is the current leader of the competition.

Grêmio is at serious risk of being without its greatest ally against Serie B

Grêmio leader teases the Rooster and remembers a 50-year fast

However, we think a good way to design this game is to look at the game history between the two teams. Against Palmeiras, this tactic worked very well, the tricolor had a negative record and ended up being defeated.

However, against Atlético-MG the history of the tricolor is very interesting. Which can give some hope that the tricolor comes out of this victorious confrontation.

Last 10 matches between Atlético Mineiro and Grêmio

Grêmio 1 x 1 Atlético Mineiro (Brasileirão 2020) Atlético Mineiro 3 x 1 Grêmio (Brasileirão 2020) Atlético Mineiro 1 x 4 Grêmio (Brasileirão 2019) Grêmio 1 x 0 Atlético Mineiro (Brasileirão 2019) Atlético Mineiro 0 x 1 Grêmio (Brasileirão 2018) Grêmio 2 x 0 Atlético Mineiro (Brasileirão 2018) Atlético Mineiro 4 x 3 Grêmio (Brasileirão 2017) Grêmio 2 x 0 Atlético Mineiro (Brasileirão 2017) Grêmio 1 x 1 Atlético Mineiro (Brazil Cup 2016) Atlético Mineiro 1 x 3 Grêmio (Brazil Cup 2016)

The last 10 matches between Atlético-MG and Grêmio show the parish of Galo

In the last 10 matches that took place between Atlético-MG and Grêmio, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul won 6 times, lost 2 times and drew twice. In other words, the recent retrospective points to a possible victory for the guild, even though the stage was terrible.

Clinging to small details to give hope in the games is perhaps what is left for the Grêmio fan. The stage is complicated and the team must lose field control due to invasion.

So, what’s left for the guild’s fans is to believe that the team can come back on top, statistics like these are useful for that.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA