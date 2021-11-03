The Pope: walking according to the spirit is letting oneself be guided by him

“Walking according to the Spirit” is not just an individual action: it also concerns the community as a whole. Building the community following the path indicated by the Apostle is exciting but challenging, Francis said.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis continued the cycle of catechesis on the Letter of St. Paul to the Galatians, at the General Audience, this Wednesday (11/03), which had as its theme “Walking according to the Spirit”.

“Believing in Jesus means following him, following him on his way, as the first disciples did. At the same time, it means avoiding the opposite path, that of selfishness, of self-interest, which the Apostle Paul calls “desire of the flesh. “The Spirit is the guide of this path on the path of Christ, a wonderful but also tiring path that begins with Baptism and lasts a lifetime,” said the Pontiff.

Letting yourself be guided by the Holy Spirit

“To walk according to the Spirit,” exhorts St. Paul, means “letting ourselves be guided” by Him. Then the Pope added:

These are expressions that indicate an action, a movement, a dynamism that prevents us from stopping at the first difficulties, but provokes us to trust in the “strength that comes from above”. On this path, the Christian acquires a positive outlook on life. This does not mean that the evil present in the world has disappeared, or that the negative impulses of selfishness and pride have disappeared; rather, it means believing that God is always stronger than our resistances and greater than our sins.

Let yourself be guided by the Spirit. Paul feels this exhortation necessary for himself as well. Even though he knows that Christ lives in him, he is convinced that he has not yet reached the goal, the summit of the mountain. The Apostle to the Gentiles does not place himself above his community, he does not say: I am the leader and you are the others, but he walks with everyone, giving a concrete example of the need to obey God, responding more and more to the guidance of the Spirit . “How beautiful it is to find pastors who walk with their people, who do not drift apart,” the Pope added. Pastors who don’t say, “I’m more important, I’m a pastor. I’m a priest”, “I’m a bishop”, with the nose up, but pastors who walk with the people. This is very beautiful and is good for the soul”, he pointed out.

Take on each other’s difficulties

“Walking according to the Spirit” is not just an individual action: it also concerns the community as a whole. Building community following the path indicated by the Apostle is exciting but challenging.

The “desires of the flesh”, the temptations we all have, that is, envy, prejudice, hypocrisy and resentment are still present, and resorting to rigid precepts can be an easy temptation, but in doing so one leaves the path of freedom and , instead of ascending to the summit, it turns downwards. Following the path of the Spirit requires, first of all, giving space to grace and charity. Make room for God’s grace without fear.

Paul, after making his voice heard in a stern way, invites the Galatians to take on each other’s difficulties and, if anyone makes a mistake, to use meekness. “A very different attitude from gossip to skin the neighbor. No, this is not according to the Spirit. According to the Spirit, it is to have sweetness with the brother in correcting him and taking care of himself so as not to fall into these sins, that is, , have humility. How easy it is to criticize others! There are people who seem to have been trained in gossip. Every day they criticize others. Look at you,” the Pope said.

The supreme rule of fraternal correction is love

According to the Pope, “it is good to ask ourselves what makes us correct a brother or a sister, and if we are not, in some way, co-responsible for their error”.

The Holy Spirit, in addition to giving us the gift of meekness, invites us to solidarity, to carry the burdens of others. How many burdens are present in a person’s life: illness, lack of work, loneliness, pain…! How many other trials demand the closeness and love of the brothers.

The Holy Father underlined that “the supreme rule of fraternal correction is love, wishing the good of our brothers and sisters, tolerating the problems of others, the faults of others in silence in prayer in order to find the right way to help you. to correct himself. This is not easy.” “The easiest way is to gossip, skin the other as if I were perfect. This should not be done. Meekness, patience, prayer and closeness”, concluded Francisco.