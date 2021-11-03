The use of a mask in an open place is no longer mandatory; understand the rules

posted on 11/03/2021 5:54 AM / updated on 11/03/2021 7:45 AM



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The use of face masks in open spaces is no longer mandatory in the Federal District as of this Wednesday (3/11). Residents of the federal capital will no longer need to use the protection item in outdoor environments, such as parks, sidewalks and clubs. In the meantime, the decision of the Federal District Government (GDF) does not extend to closed places and public transport.

The measure was published in a special edition of the Official Gazette of the DF on October 26, going into effect this Wednesday. The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), confirmed to the mail, on Monday (1st/11), which is studying releasing the use of face masks even in closed places. According to the head of the local Executive, the matter will be discussed internally at the GDF in December this year.

New rules

It’s not mandatory:

» Environments and open places such as parks, woods, sidewalks and clubs

It remains mandatory:

» Closed public spaces

» Collective public transport

» Commercial, industrial and service establishments

» Areas of common use of residential and commercial condominiums such as patios and corridors between blocks and buildings