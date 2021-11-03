‘The Voice Brasil’: Check out the emotions of the third night of Blind Auditions | 2021

Another night of emotion and talent at The Voice Brasil! Participants prepare for the third night of Blind Auditions and technicians are eagerly awaiting more surprises on the reality stage.

Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA and Lulu Santos have already shown that they are no joke in this 10th edition and Michel Teló continues to follow everything up close, in his ‘hide’ as the 5th technician.🎤🎤🎤

Check out the performances from the third night of Blind Auditions:

The participant from Campo Mourão, Paraná, opened the night with “Something´s got a hold on me” and cheered up the technicians, who turned the four chairs. “It was a gift to hear you sing,” said IZA. Claudinha also praised: “You are sensational”. In the end, the singer chose the Team Brown.

Manu Semiguen sings ‘Something’s Got a Hold On Me’

From Ribeirão das Neves, Minas Gerais, Taty Gomes showed swing and talent with “Joga Fora”. Lulu Santos, IZA and Brown turned the chair and cheered the participant. “What a presence!” Brown pointed out. IZA commented, “I loved your voice, your energy.” Taty chose the Lulu Team.

Taty Gomes sings ‘Play Away’

Raphael Marrone performed to the sound of “Lábios Divididos / Labios Compartidos”. The participant from Guarabira, Paraíba, turned the chairs of the four technicians. “Congratulations, you know what you’re doing,” said IZA. “The delivery was sensational,” added Lulu. Raphael chose the Claudia team.

Raphael Marrone sings ‘Split Lips / Shared Lips’

Pamela Yuri sang “Loyal Brave True (Loyal Brave True) but couldn’t turn any of the four chairs. Lulu Santos confessed later that she regretted not turning. “You sing extremely well,” he said. Massss, at last second, Teló called the participant to his team. “You are on The Voice Brasil”, declared the coach.

Pamela Yuri sings ‘Loyal Brave True (Loyal Brave True)’

Thais Piza took rock to the stage of the program with “Dress for Success” and turned Lulu Santos’ chair. “I have a spot for you on this team,” he said, who welcomed the participant from São Paulo.

Thais Piza sings ‘Dressed For Success’

With attitude and a lot of talent, Honey showed her big voice with “Toda Sua” and turned the chair of IZA and Carlinhos Brown. IZA gave her feedback on the performance: “You’ve had some stumbles, but your voice is beautiful. You really have a gift, it’s indisputable!” Carlinhos Brown was intrigued by the voice and history of the participant from Rio de Janeiro. Honey chose the IZA Team.

Honey sings ‘All Yours’

A classic is a classic! Nêgamanda returned to The Voice Brasil stage after 8 years and sang “Killing Me Softly With His Song”. She turned the four coaches’ chairs around almost at the same time, but IZA was blocked and left the fray. Lulu commented on the quality of the presentation. “Everything you did was right.” The participant from Itabuna, Bahia, chose the Team Brown.

Nêgamanda sings ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’

Dielle Anjos showed the strength of the sertanejo with “Nenhum Tchum”. The participant from Guanambi, Bahia, turned over Claudia Leitte’s chair and drew praise for the technique. “You were safe. Come to my team!”

Dielle Anjos sings ‘Nem Tchum’

The participant from Itaú de Minas, in Minas Gerais, performed to the sound of “Romaria”, but was unable to turn the coach’s chair. Lulu gave some feedback: “Singing is breathing,” she said while making some comments about the presentation.

From Manaus to all of Brazil! Bruno Rodriguez sang “Crazy” and overturned Claudinha and Lulu Santos’ chair. The technician thanked, “Thank you very much for what you did”, referring to the version of the song he presented. The participant chose the Lulu Team.

Bruno Rodriguez sings ‘Crazy’

“Um Amor Puro” was Rafa’s choice for the third night of Auditions. The participant from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, turned IZA’s chair, which vibrated: “You’re awesome! I loved your voice. Your timbre so beautiful!”

The participant from São Paulo chose “Aquarius” and impressed the technicians, who turned the four chairs. Claudinha said: “I found you great. Beautiful, accurate, in tune!”. Lulu Santos welcomed the singer, who chose the Lulu Team.

The participant from São Paulo performed to the sound of “How Deep is Your Love” and overturned Carlinhos Brown’s chair. Lulu talked about the singer’s talent and commented on the performance: “You have to be confident.” The technicians gave feedback as well as a welcome. Brown celebrated the arrival of the new pupil.

Lorrana Veras sang “Te Amar Demais”. The participant from Duque de Caxias, in Rio de Janeiro, did not turn the coach’s chair, but received feedback from them. “I noticed you nervous,” said IZA who gave the singer more tips.

Danilo Moreno turned the chairs of Lulu, Brown and Claudinha with his version of “Very Strange (Take Care of Me”). Lulu was blocked by Brown. The participant from Salvador, Bahia, chose Team Claudia. “I’m here for you,” said the coach.

