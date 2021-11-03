This country has now entered lockdown after registering its 1st covid-19 case

As the world grappled with the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic, Tonga was the only country to emerge unscathed from the coronavirus — until recently. In late October, the country located in Oceania registered its first case of the disease. Now, one of your main islands has just decreed lockdown.

The blockade began this Tuesday (2) and should last for a week. During this period, residents will have daily curfews from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, and will have to stop working and stay at home, except in cases of essential services. Public transport, restaurants, bars, clubs, schools and churches will be closed.

Tonga is a country in Polynesia that has more than 170 islands and about 100,000 inhabitants. The site is a remote archipelago, located about 800 kilometers from Fiji and 2,380 kilometers from New Zealand. Like other Pacific island countries, Tonga declared a state of emergency in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, preventing the entry of foreigners. The decision was motivated by 22.1% of the population living below the poverty line, and medical facilities and equipment being limited.

The first case of covid-19 in the country is from a patient who traveled from New Zealand, and the positive test caused thousands of people to look for the vaccine. According to authorities, the passenger was fully vaccinated and had tested negative before departure from the neighboring country. Still, he became contaminated and had to be quarantined soon after the result.

Source: CNN