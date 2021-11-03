This nebula houses a “cosmic bubble” of mysterious origin

The Large Magellanic Cloud is a dwarf galaxy that orbits the Milky Way and is also home to a complex and mysterious nebula. This is N44, a nebula formed by gaseous hydrogen, dust that travels along dark paths, massive stars and large stellar groups of different ages. Among all of this is a structure known as a “superbubble”, recently recorded by the Hubble telescope.

N44 is classified as an “emission nebula”, that is, the gases that form it were ionized by the action of radiation coming from nearby stars. This process causes the gases to be heated, but as they begin to cool, they move from a highly energetic state to one with less energy, which is released in the form of light and thus causes the nebula to glow.

The N44 nebula (Image: Reproduction/NASA, ESA, V. Ksoll and D. Gouliermis/Universität Heidelberg; Processing: Gladys Kober/NASA/Catholic University of America)

The large superbubble that stands out in the nebula spans approximately 250 light-years and it is not yet known exactly what happened to form it. It’s just that, while it’s possible that the winds released by the massive stars inside the bubble might have “pushed” the gas, this scenario isn’t consistent with the wind speeds measured there. Another possibility involves massive stars inside the nebula, which could explode into large supernovae whose expansion may have drawn the region.

Astronomers have already identified a nebula remnant in the vicinity of the superbubble, and found a difference of approximately 5 million light-years between the age of stars in the bubble and those on the edge of the bubble, suggesting the occurrence of multiple star-forming events, which they may have occurred in chain reactions. The bluish area around the bubble is considered one of the hottest regions of the nebula; in addition to the high temperatures, there are also star formation processes going on intensely there.

Source: NASA