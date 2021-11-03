The singer Neném, from the duo with Pepê, reported having gone through moments of suffocation when she suffered a robbery last Monday (1st) in the region of Pedreira, Jabaquara, in the south of São Paulo.

On her Instagram profile, the artist said that her vehicle was taken by the criminal, she was physically assaulted and thought she was going to die. Hours later, she was notified by police that the car was recovered.

“I really wanted to thank all of you here in the region of Pedreira, Jabaquara. To everyone who came with us and helped in some way to find my car”, said the singer, noting having received the support of “many people” to retrieve the vehicle.

Neném says in her report that everything happened “very quickly”, because the criminal “was nervous”, but even so, he injured the artist’s arm.

“He got really bruised. He hurt because he got too strong. He tore me out of the car. I said: ‘Wait a minute, I’m just going to get my daughter’s medicine’. car’. It was time for me to get the medicine and the cell phone. He didn’t see that I took the cell phone. I took it and he threw me out of the car, and left,” he detailed.

Finally, Pepê’s musical partner wished that what she went through “never happens to anyone”, because “it’s horrible”.

“You feel helpless. It’s as if you’ve lost a piece of an arm, a leg. You can’t react. It makes you angry, because you can’t react, think. You get that fear. And you keep thinking: ‘That’s it, yeah, yeah now that I’m going to die.’ He opened the door and, thank God, everything worked out,” he added.