Tiago is accused of masturbating in the pool of A Fazenda 13; rebate pawn team · TV news

This Tuesday (2), a video in which Tiago Piquilo appears making movements with his hands underwater went viral on Twitter. Because of the movement, netizens accused the participant of A Fazenda 13 of masturbating in the headquarters’ pool. The sertanejo team revolted and promised to sue the users who are spreading the content over the web.

In the scene, the musician is talking to Rico Melquiades and other confinement colleagues. He is leaning against a corner of the pool with both hands close to the intimate area.

“Did you see Tiago masturbating in the swimming pool at A Fazenda? That in the presence of two women and Rico too! Guys, this is serious!”, reacted a netizen identified as Cléber. “Brother, I’m disgusted with this Tiago video, what the fuck is this, bro? The guy masturbating in the pool with the girls in it”, commented another user identified as Rafa.

“People are going crazy. You can see he’s gesturing with his hands, he’s not masturbating. It’s a sick people who live by defaming Tiago. Fear of him winning the program. But God is watching everything. Let him solve it”, replied a fan of the participant, identified as Tiaguete.

With the repercussion of the video, the confined staff spoke out and promised to sue those responsible for sharing the content:

Once again James being accused of absurd things here. It’s obvious that the video is no big deal, but it’s no use ‘proving’ it for those who just want to find one more reason to make unfounded accusations. The physiotherapy he does, from the moment it is in an intimate region, is only done in the reserved room, as he has been doing since the beginning.

“We repeat here again: internet is not a land without law. Anyone who is using the video to accuse him without any proof will be held legally responsible,” Piquilo’s administration concluded on Twitter.

