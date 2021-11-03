Tiago reveals a fight with Tânia Mara before being confined

Reserved, James Piquilo he started to open more every day inside the confinement and at dawn this Tuesday, November 2nd, he threw himself into the theme of love during a conversation with some colleagues in reality, talking about his relationship with the singer Tânia Mara.

According to the countryman, he promised to ask his beloved to be dating if she is in the final of “A Fazenda 13” to see him, but he did not hide the uncertainty if the romance between them is still on.

Initially, James reported to Rich Melquiades, Aline miner, valentine Francville and MC GUI who intends to make the relationship official live. “If I reach the final and Tania comes, I’ll ask her to date here”, he said.

However, when asked by the funkeiro about missing him, he explained that there was friction with the artist shortly before officially entering the program’s headquarters.

For me, it’s a very big question how it’s going to be, how it’s going to be, how her look about all of this will be, my look also about what I can find. So, for me, it’s more delicate. My problem is that po***, two hours before entering here I had a friction, you know? For one thing, totally unpleasant to my eyes.

Continuing, Piquilo said that they were unable to resolve the dispute, which left him with a feeling of uncertainty about the relationship.

“I thought I was going to come in here and my vibe it was going to be completely different, because I was doing so well; everything was so good. we [ele e Tânia] saw each other two days before and it was wonderful, man. Then, two hours before entering, I come across something totally boring and I’m so ‘cri cri’ about it. I looked and said: ‘oh, no, old man, kidding, right?’. Then, what do we have the ability to do? To put that above anything else. It’s that if it weren’t for me, I wouldn’t do it. So, if you did it for me, wait, you’ll be screwed. You come in here with the biggest ass face not knowing what’s going on and you get lost, you know? He doesn’t know how to react”, he explained.

“Usually, to solve this, you have to talk and we didn’t talk. You get the feeling you’ve been in the bathroom and haven’t cleaned yourself. Wow, that’s bad. We have fingers to talk and think, which I didn’t want to feel and have. I wish I was more confident and I could be, but there are some things that aren’t nice, old man. When you come across some things, it’s really boring. But it’s good”, concluded.

ONLY LOVE ONLY LOVE…

At one point, Tiago also confided that Tânia Mara likes to put on romantic songs to pack the moment together.

Tania is so sensitive to some things. She puts on music that rocks the conversation, you know? She chooses the song to spark a conversation with us and stay together. So, we put together a playlist. All the songs that we’ve heard, that we’ve shown to each other, that marked us are there. We listen when she’s dating and I made a little song for her.

Soon after, the musician sang a part of the composition:

“I know it sounds kind of scary

So little time and we’re calling it love

It happened the way you joked

I think I fell in love, screwed

In everything I do, I’ve seen you a bit

You pick me up every day and I plant myself

Do it like this, then, one day at a time

Our little world, our time and our laws

Among so many smiles, a tear that rolls

It seems we even have 30 years of history

Our playlist until dawn

After watching you sleep is a beautiful thing to see

The way I feel is different

I’ve already noticed that the thing is getting strong between us

I think our brakes broke

I only have one thing to say: screwed”

