Tiago saves himself, Aline and Valentina by using power

Tiago Piquilo, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and the winner of the last fire test – the second he won -, opened the lamp of powers in the formation of the seventh farm of the season.
The country singer opted for the power of the yellow flame, which was revealed tonight. With it, the pawn needed to save three pawns, and could save himself, before the “one left” started.
With power, Tiago saved himself, Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla. First, the countryman got involved and ended up leaving out, saving MC Gui.
After being alerted by Galisteus, James asked if he could go back and after permission, he saved himself in the funkeiro’s place.
red flame power
The power of the red flame, chosen by the public, was given to Erasmus, who will have to exchange the pawns in the stall — Mileide, Dayane, Solange and Dynho — for pawns in the headquarters.
Nervous about the unexpected power, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband ended up choosing to put Arcrebiano, Gui Araujo, Marina Ferrari and himself in the stall.
