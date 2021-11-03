Tiago saves himself, Aline and Valentina by using power

Tiago Piquilo, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and the winner of the last fire test – the second he won -, opened the lamp of powers in the formation of the seventh farm of the season.

The country singer opted for the power of the yellow flame, which was revealed tonight. With it, the pawn needed to save three pawns, and could save himself, before the “one left” started.

With power, Tiago saved himself, Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla. First, the countryman got involved and ended up leaving out, saving MC Gui.

After being alerted by Galisteus, James asked if he could go back and after permission, he saved himself in the funkeiro’s place.

red flame power

The power of the red flame, chosen by the public, was given to Erasmus, who will have to exchange the pawns in the stall — Mileide, Dayane, Solange and Dynho — for pawns in the headquarters.

Nervous about the unexpected power, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband ended up choosing to put Arcrebiano, Gui Araujo, Marina Ferrari and himself in the stall.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

1 / 7 1st winner: Bil Araújo A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season Play/Playplus two / 7 2nd winner: Rico Melquiades A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show Play/Playplus 3 / 7 3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame Play/PlayPlus 4 / 7 4th winner: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil is the winner of the Trial of Fire Play/PlayPlus 5 / 7 5th winner: Tiago Piquilo The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test Play/Playplus 6 / 7 6th winner: Gui Araujo Farm 2021: Gui Araujo wins the fire test and wins the lamp Play/Playplus 7 / 7 7th winner: Tiago Piquilo The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo once again won the trial by fire Play/Playplus