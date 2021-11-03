To unlock PEC of Precatório, Lira threatens to cut wages | Economy

YouTube playback Vote on the measure is scheduled for today

Committed to voting the PEC dos Precatórios as soon as possible, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, even threatens to cut the salaries of congressmen who miss today’s session. Lira scheduled for this Wednesday (3) the vote on the proposal.

The idea is that the House has the necessary quorum even after the All Souls’ holiday. As it is a PEC, the text needs to obtain 308 votes in favor, in the universe of 513 deputies.

In the final stretch of negotiations, leaders still see difficulties in obtaining the necessary support for the approval of the project, which needs the approval of 308 deputies to pass. One of the main PEC enthusiasts. Lira will receive party leaders today to work out details in the text.

The idea is that the freezing of the Union’s debts make room for the social program that will replace Bolsa Família, the Auxílio Brasil, which provides for deposits of R$ 400 by December 2022.

The alternative, if the proposal does not go forward, is the extension of the emergency aid, even in the absence of the economic team.

Also, there is another idea on the table. That of the vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos, who proposes the full payment of court orders.

“My proposal maintains legal certainty and the effectiveness of court decisions. This is critical for a country to be trustworthy. The market accepts, the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) agrees, the governors agree, the professors agree, because it starts from the premise of the total payment of the precatório”, highlighted Ramos, in a conversation with the Metrópoles.