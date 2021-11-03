Today’s horoscope: November 3, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Be very careful in using your feelings, as today you run the risk of fostering very deep jealousy in someone who is very excitable. Travel will be profitable and love on a platter.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: Israel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 27-45-81-92-37-66-60
Bull
Your natural momentum will conflict with today’s reality, everything will seem slower than you want. Put all your calmness in or you will fall into the error of precipitation. Be more careful with superfluous expenses.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 91-98-70-36-43-67-6
Twins
It will be financial matters that will unexpectedly attract your full attention. Don’t get depressed at any time and put all your intuition to use. The money comes by chance or the deals are settled.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 10-79-63-20-50-83-29
Cancer
Take things more slowly. Everyone has already realized that you were absolutely right, but wait calmly for the results. Chance is with you, but use your intuition, Fortune with you.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 71-86-32-89-61-62-22
Lion
You will be a little nervous with others, but don’t let that isolate you from society. Break the ice anyway. Ask for advice before acting in finance, today the rush is not good, courage.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 68-78-56-14-47-0-77
Virgin
Your imagination today will be overflowing all the time. She will project you socially and professionally. Take care of the drink and especially the driving. The night will be exciting.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 80-76-46-35-65-97-42
Lb
Try to postpone professional or superior meetings for another time. You will find yourself very exciting and this will make you compromise more than a clumsiness. Take it easy, let the events unfold.
Date of sign: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 11-58-82-25-41-21-33
Scorpion
Your energy will constantly rise and fall during an intense day like today. Your relationship with the environment will be favored by your personal charm. Use this day to reach goals.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 94-72-51-15-99-69-40
Sagittarius
As the day goes on, your mood will change a lot and it will be very difficult for you to maintain direct communication with others. Stay away from fights, you will be more clear if you focus on yourself.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 93-59-23-4-3-12-1
Capricorn
In a discreet way, but surely, you will commit yourself more and more with proposals that will appear in your work environment and that will complicate things, beware. Money arrives by chance.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 53-24-74-90-31-55-95
Aquarium
Take good care of the words you say and, above all, the things you promise. If you don’t, they will affect you and you won’t know how to respond. Intimate relationships will be a better and passionate night.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 2-5-30-28-48-34-8
Fishes
A person will come into your life, perhaps of the opposite sex, which will vary many of your plans and projects in a short time. Look closely at all your interests, it’s time to move on.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 26-13-44-75-7-18-54