Tomb of a young man murdered in 1946 the most visited in Patos de Minas – Gerais

Cemetery goers leave flowers and candles in search of miracles (photo: Igor Nunes)

About 5,000 people visited the Santa Cruz Municipal Cemetery, on this Day of the Dead, in Patos de Minas, in Alto Paranaba. The most intense movement happened in the morning. Outside, flower sellers used the holiday to earn extra money. Last year, there was no visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most visited deposit is that of Jos Loureno da Costa, popularly known as “Z Borrachudo”. He died at age 22, on January 16, 1946, being buried three days later (19/1/1946). Historical records indicate that he was a cowboy and had a habit of having a busy night life. His favorite program was singing romantic songs on the guitar. With a reputation for flirting, Z Borrachudo was black and was successful with women.

According to official records, he drowned in the Rio Paranaba, but it was a crime. According to what is reported, he was tortured and had part of his body mutilated before being thrown into the waters. The reason for the tragic end is still a mystery: there are those who say it was because of a suspicion of theft; others associate death with jealousy for the fame of beautifying.

According to retiree Valda Alves, at the time a rumor circulated that he had stolen money from the guest for a pension. For her, his death was an injustice. “He didn’t have money. Back then, people were braver.”

Many people characterize Z Borrachudo as a “miracle worker”. According to employees of the Santa Cruz Cemetery, countless people visit the tomb, light candles and leave flowers, hoping for an accomplishment.