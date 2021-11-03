Tonico sets up a blow, but gets tripped up by Pilar and Dolores · TV News

After the death of Eudoro (José Dumont), Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will hatch a plan to sell his father-in-law’s land in In Times of the Emperor. The villain, however, will be tripped by Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski), who won’t allow the deal on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes set to air from the November 11th chapter, the sisters will receive the colonel’s farm as an inheritance. The doctor will soon realize that her brother-in-law was ready to review the ledgers. She will then decide to go to the Recôncavo with Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch).

Interested in selling the land, the owner of the newspaper O Berro will send Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) after her. Dolores, in turn, will ask her husband to go with her to kill the longing for the place where she grew up.

In Bahia, the doctor’s new boyfriend will try to convince her to sell the property to a colonel named Matoso, but he will have an obstacle with his youngest daughter, who will not want to get rid of the farm.

Later, the doctor will meet Samuel (Michel Gomes), who will also have gone to the region. She will tell about the deal with Matoso, but will be alerted by her ex-fiancé that the colonel died years ago. The young woman will be suspicious of Diego’s intentions.

Back in Rio de Janeiro, Dolores will tell the deputy that they did not sell Eudoro’s property. “How did it not work out? Everything was all right… Why didn’t it work out? Speak up, Nelio”, will press the crook. “We found out that the buyer was a colonel who had already died,” the boy will reply.

“So what? So what if he was dead? You had to have sold that smucking thing! Hell,” the villain counters. “You so badly want Pilar and me to sell the painho lands, do you? Why?”, the young woman will question.

“Pilar has been putting caraminho in your hollow hair, hasn’t she? You just can,” will lose Tonico. “Did you get that fake buyer? To fool us both?”, Dolores will ask, suspicious of her husband.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

