TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in October 2021 on TudoCelular

The month of October had some important releases for the global cell phone market, introducing the world to the new generation of Pixel 6 and models from the Redmi subbrand, which announced the Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro versions, which arrive with a focus on intermediate users and advanced, respectively.

As in the month of September, the report referring to the 31 days of October was also dominated by three major brands that are widely popular in Brazil: Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola, which alreadynails lead the research with models from different segments, including entry-level versions — such as the Galaxy A22 and Moto G20, for example — to POCO’s flagship, the X3 Pro, which occupies the first place for the fourth consecutive month.