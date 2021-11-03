TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in October 2021 on TudoCelular

The month of October had some important releases for the global cell phone market, introducing the world to the new generation of Pixel 6 and models from the Redmi subbrand, which announced the Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro versions, which arrive with a focus on intermediate users and advanced, respectively.
As in the month of September, the report referring to the 31 days of October was also dominated by three major brands that are widely popular in Brazil: Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola, which alreadynails lead the research with models from different segments, including entry-level versions — such as the Galaxy A22 and Moto G20, for example — to POCO’s flagship, the X3 Pro, which occupies the first place for the fourth consecutive month.
Keeping a similar disposition to the last ranking, the South Korean continues to be the manufacturer with the most smartphones searched on TudoCelular, conquering half of the list and highlighting its importance among Brazilians, who still see Samsung as an interesting and versatile option with cell phones for various public.
Last month’s list had some interesting changes, such as the Redmi Note 10S, which in September was in tenth position and advanced three places in October, suggesting a broad search for intermediate cell phones and with a price of less than R$1,500.
But after all, which models were the most sought after in October on TudoCelular? Check out the answer to this question in the ranking below!
10. Motorola Moto G20
9. Redmi Note 10
8. Samsung Galaxy A22
7. Redmi Note 10S
6. Samsung Galaxy A12
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
4. Motorola Moto G30
3. Samsung Galaxy A32
2. Samsung Galaxy M62
1. POCO X3 Pro