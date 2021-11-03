Tottenham announces Antonio Conte as new coach one day after dismissing Nuno Espírito Santo

Premier League champion with Chelsea, Antonio Conte was announced this Tuesday (02) as Tottenham’s new coach

Now it’s official: Antonio Conte is the new coach of tottenham. The club confirmed this Tuesday (02) the agreement with the Italian, who will lead the London team until 2023 and replace Portuguese Nuno Espírito Santo, fired earlier in the week after the turbulent start of the season.

At 52, the coach returns to England after working ahead of Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, when he won the title of Premier League and of the FA Cup. The Commander arrives at the Spurs carrying the status of current winner of the Italian Championship, leading the Inter Milan to the national title in the last year.

Antonio Conte also won the Serie A title in three other opportunities at the helm of youth (2011/12, 2012/13 and 2013/14).

“I’m extremely happy to get back to training and do this at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again. Tottenham has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world. I can’t wait to start working to convey to the team and fans the passion, mindset and determination that have always distinguished me as a player and as a coach,” said Conte, who also commented on the frustrated negotiation with the club during the last window of transfers.

Antonio Conte is announced by Tottenham Disclosure/Tottenham

“Last summer our union didn’t happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still very recent, I was emotionally very involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t the right time to go back to training. Now that the opportunity has returned, I chose to take advantage of it with great conviction”.

The Italian’s mission is to lead Tottenham’s return to the top positions in England. The team now ranks 9th in the Premier League standings, with 15 points after 10 rounds.

The new commander’s first challenge should happen this Thursday, when the Spurs take the Vitesse (HOL), for the UEFA Conference League. You follow this match LIVE with broadcast by ESPN on Star+.