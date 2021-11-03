Toxic Positivity: Cheering on Colleagues Can Damage Your Mental Health

getty

Have you ever heard of toxic positivity? That’s when someone tries to suppress another person’s negative emotions through animated phrases like:

“Be positive!”, “Cheer up!” or “Look on the bright side!”

“Get over it” or “Go for it”.

“Everything will be fine” or “Everything will be alright.”

“Be a man” or “Tough”.

“Everything happens for a reason.”

“Can be worse.” or “At least no such thing happened.”

“Don’t worry / stress / be upset about it.”

“Stop being negative” or “Cheer up!”

In the workplace, toxic positivity is especially harmful, as this behavior can make people who are going through difficult situations feel invalidated and unheard.

Toxic positivity often comes from someone who genuinely believes they are being helpful and encouraging someone in danger or in times of pain. But, in fact, in doing so, he disregards the true and legitimate emotions of the colleague and, with that, harms an individual’s physical and mental health, since suppressing negative emotions is not healthy for our psychological balance. The spread of this culture, at worst, can diminish trust and affect engagement and productivity.

Here are some more conscious phrases to reverse the script about toxic positivity:

“Your feelings make sense. What can I do to support you? ”

“It’s normal to feel overwhelmed / tired / angry etc. Listen to yourself and your feelings. You know yourself better. ”

“I know things are tough for you right now. I’m sorry you’re going through this. “

“Be kind to yourself.”

“I am here for you.”

“I see you.”

“I hear you.”

“Tell me.”

“Do you want to talk about this issue?”

“Are we going to look for a solution together that can help you?”

By taking a more compassionate, human-centered approach rather than battling negativity with positivity, you can validate and affirm rather than undermine the self-confidence of someone who is experiencing difficult times.