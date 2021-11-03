Trafficking, theft, armed robbery: see some crimes already attributed to miners killed in Varginha | Minas Gerais

At least six of the seven miners who died during the police operation in Varginha, in the south of the state, already had a criminal record. they are from cities of Uberlândia and Uberaba, in the Triângulo Mineiro.

THE TV Globo had access to police reports registered between 2011 and 2021 in which men appear as cited. At the time the episodes were reported, some of the suspects were still minors. The report got only data from the dead who are from Minas Gerais (see list below).

Until 6:30 pm this Tuesday (2), the Civil Police had already identified 15 of the 26 bodies.

The Human Rights Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais and the Brazilian Forum on Public Security asked for an investigation into the action of the police. In the operation, no military was injured.

The State Council for the Defense of Human Rights of Minas Gerais sent an official letter asking for explanations for the Police Ombudsman, for the State Secretariat of Justice and Public Security of Minas Gerais (Sejusp) and for the Coordination of the Operational Support Center of the Prosecutors of Justice for the Defense of Human Rights and Community Support of the Public Ministry of the State of Minas Gerais.

“We are struck by the fact that the media are reporting a highly armed confrontation in which one of the parties has been ‘totally eliminated,'” the letter said.

Artur Fernando Ferreira Rodrigues, 27 years old

He had tickets for illegal possession of a firearm and reception. His name appears in a police report of the Federal Highway Police for the crime of cargo and truck theft. The occurrence was in March 2021, on BR-262, in Uberaba.

Gilberto de Jesus Dias, 29 years old

He had experience of theft and drug trafficking. In 2014, during a police approach, he shot at military personnel who participated in the action, which is why he is notorious for attempted murder. The occurrence was registered in the city of Coromandel, in the Triângulo.

Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais, 36 years old

He had tickets for theft and robbery. In 2015, Gleison was arrested while trying to enter a supermarket. He was on the roof of the establishment when the military managed to arrest him. In 2012, he participated in the robbery on the ABZC building, the Brazilian Association of Zebu Breeders, in Uberada. At the time, six armed men invaded the association’s financial sector, surrendering employees and taking checks, documents and cell phones.

Itallo Dias Alves, 25 years old

In 2012, when he was a minor, he took part in an armed robbery. I had several tickets for driving without a driver’s license. In 2016, he posed as a student and went to the Corina de Oliveira State School, in the Mercês neighborhood, in Uberaba, to threaten his ex-girlfriend. “I’m going to kill you, I’m going to shoot you” were the threats that the boy told the victim on the day the occurrence was registered.

Raphael Gonzaga Silva, 27 years old

He had experience in drug trafficking and reception. In 2012, when he was a minor, he was part of a group that tried to break into a lottery shop in Bairro Luizote de Freitas, in Uberlândia. In the same year, a person who had his motorcycle stolen recognized Raphael from a tattoo he had on his leg.

Thalles Augusto Silva, 32 years old

In 2012 he participated in a robbery at a building material store. He and a partner took R$13,000 in cash and gold chains from employees of the establishment. The two were located hours after the crime. In 2017, the Military Police seized firearms with Thalles, including a 38-caliber pistol. He had passages through the prison system.

The bodies are at the Dr. André Roquette Medical-Legal Institute, in Belo Horizonte. They were identified through fingerprint examination (fingerprint).

The Civil Police also said that, in addition to identifying the bodies, “it develops investigation from the past life of individuals, as well as from the facts and their circumstances to possible correlations with other events”.

According to the police, none of the bodies had documents.

Protocol used in Brumadinho

According to medical examiner Tatiana Telles, as soon as the Civil Police learned about the deaths in the operation, they sent an aircraft to Varginha, where the first work to identify the bodies was carried out. They were separated by numbering and a first fingerprint collection was made.

After the transfer of the bodies to Belo Horizonte in hearses, five experts and ten coroners began to perform tests at the Instituto Médico-Legal (IML) André Roquette around 9 pm this Sunday (31).

The decision to bring them to the capital was due to the complexity of the work. To identify the bodies, a protocol similar to the one adopted in the tragedy of Brumadinho in 2019.

“As soon as the bodies were received at the IML, they were classified with numbering, the mass disaster protocol was duly placed, as was done in Brumadinho”, said the coroner Marcelo Mari.

The bodies were subjected to X-ray examinations, underwent DNA collection and even fingerprint collections were remade, so that a pair could arrive. The work continued throughout the night and only one break was made between 6:20 am and 7:00 am.

According to Tatiana Telles, some families have already searched the place seeking information on the identification of the suspects, who there is still no forecast for completion.

“Family members who have alleged loved ones among these bodies bring documents, such as exams, tomographies, photographs that show teeth, faces if they have tattoos, personal documents. Any element that facilitates the anthropological identification of suspects,” said the doctor coroner José Roberto Rezende Costa.

The deadline for completion of the expert report is ten days, which may be extended due to the complexity of the work.

According to police surveys, the gang was preparing to attack a Banco do Brasil distribution center in Varginha. The Military Police (PM) said that the suspects had rented a place in the city to stay close to the corporation’s battalion and thus carry out the action.

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), clashes with men took place in two different approaches. In the first, the suspects attacked the PRF and PM teams, 18 of whom died on the spot.

In a second farm, according to the PRF, another part of the gang was found and, in this place, after an intense exchange of fire, the other deaths occurred.

According to the police, they are related to crimes committed against financial institutions in Uberaba (MG), Araçatuba (SP) and Criciúma (SC).

One video released by the Military Police shows what would be armament of war apprehended by the police forces along with the gang that intended to rob banks in the south of Minas.

According to the PM, the suspects had uniforms, ballistic vests, combat boots and camouflaged clothing. In addition, they had loaders already loaded and weapons of all calibers, such as rifles, shotguns and also “miguelitos”, used to puncture vehicle tyres.

Police also seized from the suspects several gallons of fuel and materials that would be used as explosives.

The members of the gang could run away in a false bottom truck seized by the Federal Highway Police. The suspicion is from the PRF, which located the vehicle in Muzambinho (MG).

AA Policia Militar said that it disclosed “all the actions that were carried out, in addition to organizing a press conference with those responsible for the operation, who were in loco. Therefore, there is no restriction on access to information related to the occurrence. About the action. police, in addition to the measures adopted by the Judiciary Military Police, the institution established a Military Police Inquiry.”

Truck that could be used in the escape of the gang of the dead in MG is apprehended

The way of acting of the members of the robbery gang is called “domain of cities”. In this type of practice, criminals use practices to prevent security forces from reacting and also put the population at risk.

The explanation comes from the commander of the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE), Lieutenant Colonel Rodolfo César Morotti Fernandes. In an interview with g1, he explained that the action of dead men in the south of Minas is different from the so-called “new cangaço” and is, in fact, the so-called “domain of cities”.

“In this context of criminal activity, the ‘new cangaço’ involves smaller actions. Actions by smaller gangs, with less military power and in smaller cities,” he told the g1.

“The domain of cities would be an evolution of the new cangaço, it would be a more violent form, with more material used, more effective on the part of criminals. That is, where he would have to dominate the city preventing an immediate reaction from the security force, where he would have time to carry out the criminal action. Basically, the difference between a new cangaço and domination of cities would be this: the number of agents and this desire to prevent any reaction by the local security force”, he added.

