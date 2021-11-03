Train derails and burns down in southern Chile

A freight train derailed and was set on fire by unidentified individuals this Tuesday (2) in La Araucanía, southern Chile, under a state of emergency and militarization ordered by the government to deter repeated attacks and clashes amidst a conflict with the Mapuche indigenous people.

A group of unidentified people “caused damage to the sleepers” of the railway near the city of Victoria (616 km south of Santiago), causing the derailment of some wagons, which “were set on fire,” Sebastián Lara, of the Police, informed the local press Chilean Civilian.

The incident took place in an area with difficult access, which complicated access for firefighters and police, who had to arrive on foot. Authorities have launched an investigation to find the perpetrators.

“This is an attempt on human life because it could have been against a passenger train that runs between Temuco and Victoria,” said Víctor Manoli, presidential delegate (central government representative) in La Araucanía.

The region is experiencing a historic conflict between the Mapuche people, the largest Chilean ethnic group, and the State, to which the indigenous people claim lands that they consider their own by ancestral right and that were handed over to private entities, especially forestry companies and farmers.

The lack of a solution to this conflict has sparked violence in the last decade, with arson attacks on private buildings and trucks. It also brought to light the presence of drug trafficking and self-defence organizations, as well as police operations allegedly mounted to blame the indigenous people.

President Sebastián Piñera decreed on October 12 a state of emergency and a 15-day militarization of three provinces in the region, extended for another 15 days until 11 November.

This Tuesday, Piñera announced that he will ask Congress for a new extension, which must approve it.

The president assured that since the beginning of the state of emergency, “incendiary attacks have been reduced practically by half and the usurpations of properties have decreased by a tenth part”.