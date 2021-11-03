Treasury Direct: upon the return of trading, rates on fixed-rate public securities decline and reach 12.7%

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The return of the holiday began with strong volatility in Tesouro Direto this Wednesday (3). After suspension for about half an hour at the beginning of the session, negotiations resumed around 10.33 am.

In the resumption of business, the government bond market operates with a certain retreat in relation to the rates seen at the opening. The highlight, however, continues to be the returns offered by preset papers – which are more impacted by investors’ concern with the government’s lower fiscal commitment and the pressure that this can bring to interest rates.

The return offered by the Prefixed Treasury with maturity in 2024, for example, rose from 12.49%, in the previous session, to 12.73%, when the business returned. At the opening of negotiations, the profitability offered by this title was 12.84% per year.

Likewise, the interest paid by the Prefixed Treasury 2031 and payment of semiannual interest increased from 12.19% to 12.36%. At the beginning of the session, the return on the title was 12.44% per year. As a result, the difference between the interest offered by the 2024 and 2031 pre-fixed paper reached 37 basis points.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2026 was 5.51% per year at 10:33 am, against 5.48% in the session on Monday (1). At the same time, the Treasury IPCA+ 2055 with payment of semiannual interest offered real profitability of 5.56% per year, above the 5.49% paid in the previous session.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered upon the return of trading this Wednesday morning (3):

Copom Minutes

On the economic agenda, attention is focused on the Copom minutes. In the document, the collegiate states that it evaluated greater adjustments to the Selic at the meeting held on the 27th, but chose to continue with the increase of 1.50 percentage points.

“However, the view prevailed that monetary policy tightening trajectories with steps of 1.50 percentage points, considering different terminal rates, are consistent, at this time, with the convergence of inflation to the target in 2022, even considering the current asymmetry in the balance of risks”, informed the directors in the minutes.

When talking about the fiscal issue, the collegiate said that developments in this area imply an increase in the upside risk for inflation projections in its basic scenario, and this bias is now greater than previously considered.

“As a result, the Committee concluded that the appropriate degree of monetary tightening is significantly more contractionary than that used in the basic scenario”, added the BC, reiterating its willingness to go deeper in the process of placing the Selic at a level that slows the economy to be able to quell inflation.

In the minutes, the BC also highlighted that since the last Copom meeting, there has been a “substantial” rise in international prices of energy commodities, with an inflationary impact amplified by the depreciation of the real.

According to BC, this combination was “the main factor for the increase in the committee’s inflation projections for both 2021 and 2022”.

PEC of court orders

In the political area, the government continues to work to have a sufficient quorum to vote and approve the PEC of precatório. According to the newspaper The State of São Paulo, is on the table a proposal for an agreement to slice the payment of the precatory of the Union with states that are related to the Fund for Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef).

According to the publication, the debt accounts for around R$ 16 billion of the R$ 89 billion in court-ordered debts for next year.

Another possibility studied by the government is linked to the use of a provisional measure to maintain Emergency Aid. According to the newspaper, Bolsonaro’s interlocutors received an indication that the TCU would give the green light to the plan, without the need to pass a new disaster decree in Congress.

Newspaper cover story Folha de São Paulo on Wednesday he said that allies of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) are threatening to cut the tax amendments – those that necessarily need to be paid by the government – ​​from those who do not support the PEC.

According to sheet, in exchange for votes, deputies from the allied base and from independent parties are asking for more resources for works and projects in their electoral bases.

external radar

On the international stage, attention is focused on the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc), of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the American central bank, which will give new clues about American monetary policy.

Analysts expect the committee to announce the maintenance of the interest rate between 0% and 0.25% per year and the beginning of the tapering (reduction of the asset purchase program, which currently stands at US$ 120 billion monthly).

Estimates indicate that the asset purchase program should be completely closed by mid-2022. The decision will be announced from 3:00 pm (Brasilia time).

In Glasgow, UK, COP26, dedicated to the climate issue, continues today. The day before, Joe Biden, President of the United States, said that one of the most important things the world can do is to reduce methane emissions, “one of the most powerful greenhouse gases in existence”, responsible for about “half of the increase we are experiencing. today”.

The speech took place during the launch of the Global Commitment of Methane, a pact that plans to cut emissions by 30% by the end of the decade.

