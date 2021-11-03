Trigo has a new rally and prices have been high since 2012 on stock exchanges…

The beginning of the week and month in the international grain market was marked by another rally between wheat futures. On the Chicago Board of Trade, the grain recorded its highest since 2012, according to the international news agency Bloomberg, and ended the day with highs of 19.50 to 25.50 points in the main maturities. The December/21 contract closed the trades quoted at US$ 7.98 and the May/22 at US$ 8.11 per bushel this Monday (1).

On European stock exchanges, the grain also rose. In Minneapolis, spring wheat futures hit their highest prices since April 2008. And the wheat rally hitched a ride on corn futures, which ended this Monday’s trading session with increases of more than 10 points in the most traded contracts, taking December to US$ 5.79 and March/22 to US$ 5.87 per bushel.

The sequence of highs reflects the concern with the supply since problems with crops have been registered in the main global producers of the grain. Several countries such as Canada, Germany, France and Russia suffered from the intense heat and registered aggressive drops in their production, promoting a considerable drop in estimates of stocks worldwide.

Likewise, concern about the effects of the worldwide fertilizer supply shock further exacerbates this concern. The scenario also exacerbates fears about continued food inflation around the globe, as wheat is one of the most consumed by the world population. Egypt, the world’s largest importer, started to return to purchases this early this week, as well as Saudi Arabia, another important player in this market.

“Speculators are still talking about inflation and are buying commodities from an inflated market,” explained Jack Scoville, vice president of Price Futures Group in a statement on Monday.

More than that, as market analyst João Schaffer, from Agrinvest Commodities explained, “the low global stocks due to crop frustrations in the last two years and the possibility of a smaller planting area in the next season, due to the rise of Fertilizer prices, especially nitrogen fertilizers, are also two important factors that help maintain the wheat rally.