Tunche: new game for PC, Switch and Xbox mixes beat’em up and roguelike

The game is being released today Tunch, developed by Leap Game Studios, a Peruvian company, it offers an adventure through the Amazon jungle in a game in the style beat’em up with mechanics of roguelike. The game was all hand-drawn and has five characters, each with their unique characteristics, during the game you’ll have to unravel mysteries and acquire new skills while fighting against different monsters never seen before.

With in-game evolution inspirations coming directly from Devil May Cry, the better you master your skills, the faster you will evolve, making it possible to have higher levels to advance in the game with ease. Check out the game launch trailer below.

“Tunche has been a huge part of our lives and all the team members put all their efforts into making sure the game was fun and enjoyable. sensation of all time! “ – Jorge García (co-director)

“Tunche has been a huge part of our lives and all the team members put all their efforts into making sure the game was fun and enjoyable. sensation of all time! “ – Jorge García (co-director)



– Continues after advertising –

Tunch can be played locally in up to three people, allowing your friends to join this adventure, you can choose between five characters, which are Rumi, the witch, pancho, the musician, Qaru, the bird boy, Nayra, the warrior, in addition to a guest, hat kid, about the game The Hat in Time.

The game is available for Xbox one, Xbox Series, PRAÇA and Nintendo Switch and can now be purchased digitally.

What are your expectations for Tunch? Do you want to try it? Participate in the comments with your opinion!



– Continues after advertising –

All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases as of November 2021

Check out the full list of games that will be available over the next 30 days



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.