Two men die during a show in honor of ABBA in Sweden

UPPSALA — Two people died after an elderly man suffered a fall during a concert in honor of music group ABBA in Sweden on Tuesday. The 80-year-old victim fell seven stories high and hit a second 60-year-old man, who also died.

In Brazil: Indigenous plastic artist Jaider Esbell is found dead

The event was held at a concert hall in the city of Uppsala, 70km from Stockholm, and there were a thousand people at the venue. The accident occurred about 30 minutes before the start of the presentation.

Two men die during a concert in honor of ABBA at a Swedish live house Photo: TT NEWS AGENCY / via REUTERS

Police are still investigating the case. According to local media, after interrogating witnesses and relatives, the agents found no evidence of crimes or that someone accidentally caused the fall.

The “Thank You For The Music” concert schedule would feature covers by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the two male members of the group that was successful between the 1970s and 1980s.

The company that organized the show, MTLive, posted a statement on Facebook stating that “everyone was in a state of shock” at what happened.

Intolerance:Bisexual Superman comic book creators receive police protection after threats

Return after 40 years

In September, ABBA announced that it will release an album of new songs for the first time in 40 years. “Voyage” will be available to fans on November 5th. Starting on May 27, 2022, the quartet will also perform digitally with a live band consisting of ten musicians in an arena built in London, the ABBA Arena.

The space has a capacity of 3,000 people and is located in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. The band’s digital versions were created after months of movement and performance capture techniques with the four members and a team of 850 people from Industrial Light & Magic — company founded by George Lucas.