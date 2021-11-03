Um Lugar ao Sol undergoes radical change at 9 pm; check details

a place in the sun will be one of the 9 pm telenovelas of Globe shorter. the plot of Licia Manzo, which initially had 143 chapters, now has only 107.

One of the reasons is precisely the effect of the pandemic, in addition to an old desire of authors and cast, who complain about long projects. The broadcaster’s idea was to implement the model in the 18:00 range.

For those who don’t know more about the plot, the story goes through the twin brothers Christian and Christofer (Cauã Reymond), who are separated as babies after their mother’s death in childbirth, in Goiânia.

With this, Christofer will be adopted by a couple from Rio de Janeiro and will be named Renato by his adoptive parents. Christian, in turn, is left in a shelter by his biological father.

Because of the separation, the siblings will grow up with completely different realities of lives, as well as personalities, unaware of each other’s existence. Their fate will be changed after they cross over because of tragedy.

Christian then takes his brother’s place from this moment on. The author Lícia Manzo explained the reason for bringing the theme to the serial:

“At a time when the abyss that separates rich and poor in Brazil is huge, it seems to me an opportune challenge to give prominence to Christian, socially excluded and invisible, and Renato, his extreme opposite”.

The artistic direction is in charge of Maurício Frias, who returns to Globo’s dramaturgy after spending 20 years in charge of series and comedy programs at the station.

“I was very happy when I was invited to direct Lícia’s soap opera because she was one of the authors I wanted to work with. I love making soap operas and I hope, in this project, to be able to combine the experience I have in dramaturgy with my years in humor”, he said.

With a debut scheduled for next Monday (8), the publicity calls show precisely the first meeting between the twins, with the right to strong emotions. In addition, it is possible to see a kiss between the characters of Alinne Moraes and Cauã, who were lovers between 2002 and 2005. This, in fact, is the first plot they will make a romantic pair.