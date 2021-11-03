Under Pressure Actor Suffers Homophobic Attack After Marriage to Psychologist · TV News

Igor Fernandez, actor known for his works in the soap opera Bom Sucesso (2019) and the series Sob Pressure, began to suffer homophobic attacks after revealing his marriage to psychologist Gabriel Soares. On Monday (1st), the couple published a photo of the common-law marriage on social networks. This Tuesday (2), the newlyweds denounced the hate messages they started receiving.

Via the Stories tool from their Instagram profiles, Fernandez and Soares shared the prejudiced comments that appeared on their pages. Phrases such as “two men are not a couple”, “the world is at the end” and “these brazens need a beating” were displayed in the prints.

“People are foaming (laughs). You see why this is [a união homoafetiva] is important? People die from it every day. With a knife in hand, in front of me, some of these people would kill me. What crime did I really commit?” asked the actor.

Igor Fernandez and Gabriel Soares: marriage after seven years (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

“Was the crime to love each other?” his partner replied while interacting on the platform. “Guys, homophobia is a crime. These types of comments are unacceptable. This was just one of many. Very sad,” he lamented.

Then, the psychologist asked netizens to help him in the matter, as the hate messages will be taken to the couple’s lawyers. “I ask you to continue forwarding me all prints with homophobic attacks, because Daniel Vargas [advogado] and Carlos Minc [deputado estadual pelo PSB no Rio de Janeiro] will take everything to Alerj’s committee to combat intolerance [Assembleia Legislativa do Estado do Rio de Janeiro] and are helping us. The law firm Aiva Advogados Associados is also with us,” he warned.

Fernandez and Soares made the union official this week after seven years of relationship. The actor stood out on television when he played Luan, a young man with a talent for composing rhymes, in Bom Sucesso.

See publications by Igor Fernandez and Gabriel Soares: