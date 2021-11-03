Under US pressure, Brazil signs agreement to reduce methane emissions

posted on 11/02/2021 6:07 PM / updated on 11/2/2021 6:07 PM



The gas builds up in the rumen, one of the four stomachs of the cattle, until it comes out of the mouth – (credit: Getty Images)

Brazil and another 100 countries gathered at COP26 signed, this Tuesday (2/11), an agreement committing to a 30% reduction in methane gas emissions. The target must be reached by 2030, compared to the 2020 numbers.

Methane is sourced from open-pit coal mines and livestock. The gas is produced by ruminant animals, such as oxen and sheep, and accumulates in the rumen, one of the four stomachs of animals, until it comes out of the mouth – like a burp.

The gas has a greenhouse effect about 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide (CO2), and is responsible for 30% of global warming since the period of the Industrial Revolution, according to the United Nations Environment Program.

Brazil, which is the largest beef producer in the world, was reluctant to sign the agreement. According to sources heard by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, the pressure of the United States government was decisive for the Brazilian participation.

“We need to act to reduce our methane emissions as quickly as possible. Together, we are committing to reduce our emissions by 30% by 2030. Today, nations responsible for about half of all methane emissions in the world have signed this agreement, and it will make a big difference,” said Joe Biden, president of the United States, in a speech on the third day of the conference, held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Joe called for “more countries to join” the pledge, which could be a message to China, India and Russia. The three countries are, along with Brazil and Argentina, in the group of the five largest emitters of methane gas on the planet, but have not signed the agreement.

In a joint statement by the G20 leaders, published on the Itamaraty website, the countries recognize the significant contribution of methane emissions to climate change, and say that “reduction can be one of the quickest, most viable and cost-effective ways to limit change climate and its impacts”. “We welcome the contribution of various institutions in this regard and take note of specific initiatives on methane, including the establishment of the International Observatory on Methane Emissions (IMEO). We will further promote cooperation to improve data collection, verification and measurement in support for GHG inventories and to provide high quality scientific data,” the statement reads.

Agreement to save forests

The countries participating in COP26 also pledged to end illegal deforestation by 2030. “Our forests are nature’s way of capturing carbon, removing CO2 from our atmosphere,” said US President Joe Biden.

These measures will be supported by a $12 billion fund of public money contributed by 12 countries between 2021 and 2025, in addition to $7.2 billion of private investment by more than 30 global financial institutions, including giants like Aviva, Schroders and Axa. The measures should support activities in developing countries, such as restoring degraded lands, fighting forest fires and defending the rights of indigenous communities.