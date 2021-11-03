Unimed exalts the Northeast in a show-film featuring Zeca Baleiro, Juliana Linhares and Josyara | SEGS

Nordeste is the star of the show-film Nordeste Ficção, presented by artist Juliana Linhares, with Zeca Baleiro and Josyara as guests. The show can be seen with free access on Teatro Unimed’s website until this Sunday, November 7th.

“It is an honor for Central Nacional Unimed to collaborate to bring some of the joy and energy of the Northeast to the general public. We believe that art and entertainment work as an important support in achieving full health, full of well-being and good times. Teatro Unimed is once again positioned as a partner of medical cooperativism and society, promoting the importance and necessity of culture for the Brazilian people”, says Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, president of Central Nacional Unimed.

All professionals involved in the footage of Nordeste Fiction had continuous records of health conditions, undergoing periodic tests by the High Excellence Diagnostics network of diagnostic medicine, a reference in technology, innovation and medical quality, with a focus on humanized care (www.altadiagnosticos .com.br). In addition, as has been a daily practice at Unimed Theater and at the Santos-Augusta Building, all the usual protocol of anti-Covid actions was carried out, with continuous cleaning of equipment, accessories, floors and environments, general mandatory use of mask, periodic hand hygiene, wide social distance and daily disinfection of the places.

“One of the great strengths of Brazil is in its diversity, in the formation of its people, in its multiculturalism. As agents promoting free cultural production, Teatro Unimed’s stage is honored to receive – and share with the world – this beautiful show, which enchants, excites, entertains and makes people think”, declares Fernando Tchalian, CEO of developer Reud, controller of the Unimed Theater. As it has done throughout the pandemic period, Teatro Unimed draws attention to initiatives to support art professionals, heavily affected by the moment in which the production of shows decreased. With the show-film Nordeste Ficção, the public will be invited to support GAMI – Independent Women’s Affirmative Group of RN (@gamimulheres), a project that promotes training, professionalization and citizenship for girls, young people and teenagers in Rio Grande do North, with educational activities in arts and sports. Previous initiatives were dedicated to Backstage Invisível, Fundo Marlene Colé and APTR – Association of Theater Producers.

Directed by Johnny Massaro, Maria Trika and Marcus Preto and conducted by Dueto Produções, the show, with a beauty and joy that fills the eyes and soul, celebrates the northeastern being, all its intensity and diversity, at the same time as stimulates reflection on the different meanings that this word can have, as a powerful process of deconstructing clichés. According to Juliana Linhares, the intention is for “people to broaden their view of the region and its inhabitants and understand that everything is much more complex than most people think. There is an idea of ​​the mythical Northeast that was built over the years and that inhabits the imagination of Brazilians”. The show adds even more meaning to the album Nordeste Ficção, in a complementary, more powerful way, an intuitive force that faces the barriers of a single concept. Scenarios, lighting, makeup, framing, editing, photography, repertoire, all give even more importance to the issues presented by the album, as well as the costumes of Ronaldo Fraga, who recently developed a collection inspired by the culture of the Cariri backlands. “Images are very powerful, create illusions, deconstruct fixed ideas. We want to show the universal northeastern, mixed and connected to the world. Strong in artistic delicacy”, adds Juliana. Juliana performs accompanied by Wanessa Dourado (violin and fiddle), Elísio Freitas (guitar) and Boka Reis (percussion).

The show-film Nordeste Ficção is a continuation of Teatro Unimed’s 2021 program, as part of the Teatro Unimed Em Casa project, which premiered in 2020 with Luis Miranda, in Madame Sheila, and continued in 2021 with the show Dez por Dez, by Neil LaBute adapted by the Leme Brothers and starring Angela Vieira, Bruno Mazzeo, Chandelly Braz, Denise Fraga, Eucir de Souza, Ícaro Silva, Johnny Massaro, Leopoldo Pacheco, Luisa Arraes and Pathy Dejesus; the film-concert Criolo Samba em 3 Tempos and, more recently, the talk show Hora de Naná, directed by Naná Karabachian, which brought together a team of stars formed by Ana Carolina, Reynaldo Gianecchini, Mart’nália, Seu Jorge, Elias Andreato and Claudia Raia. Teatro Unimed Em Casa is an initiative committed to taking original and quality artistic production to where people are, contributing to increase free access to culture in times of social isolation.

Unimed Theater

An initiative of the REUD developer and a project by the renowned architect Isay Weinfeld, Teatro Unimed is located in one of the central points of the city of São Paulo: on the corner of Rua Augusta and Alameda Santos, just one block from Avenida Paulista. Curated by Monique Gardenberg, Carlos Martins and Jeffrey Neale, from Dueto Produções, Teatro Unimed is dedicated to high-quality shows never before shown in the city, such as the musical Lazarus, by David Bowie, with which he opened his doors in August 2019, and Madame Sheila, with Luis Miranda, who started, in 2020, the Teatro Unimed Em Casa project, being seen online by more than 80 thousand people in 40 countries. Very versatile, with the latest in scenic technology, ideal for theater, music, dance, events, recordings and live broadcasts, the Unimed Theater is all clad in wood, with 249 seats, a 100m2 stage, mouth 12m wide and orchestra pit. The first theater created by Isay Weinfeld (responsible for the projects of the Fasano Group hotels, the Jardim residential, in New York, and the InterContinental Hotel, in Vienna), the Unimed Theater occupies the first floor of the sophisticated building designed by the architect, Santos Augusta , REUD development, unique combination of offices, cafe, restaurant and theater. Elegant and integrated into the lobby on the ground floor, Perseu Coffee House is the gateway to Santos Augusta. With original vintage furniture from the 50s and 60s, signed by big names in Brazilian design, such as Zanine Caldas, Rino Levi and Carlo Hauner, and a list of coffees, snacks and classic drinks, it is the perfect place for informal meetings, from a café from morning until happy hour. Casimiro Ristorante is an initiative of one of the most admired and traditional restaurants in São Paulo, Tatini, the result of the dedication of three generations of professionals dedicated to quality Italian cuisine: Mario Tatini, Fabrizio Tatini and Thiago Tatini.

Northeast Fiction

Show-film with Juliana Linhares

Location: Unimed Theater at Home (online)

Address: www.teatrounimed.com.br

When: The show-film can be seen on Teatro Unimed’s website until November 7, 2021

Free classification

Tickets: free and without registration

Duration: about 30 minutes each part