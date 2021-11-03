Union centrals contest ordinance that prohibits requiring proof of vaccination

After the Minister of Labor, Onyx Lorenzoni, published an ordinance prohibiting companies from demanding proof of vaccination from workers, union centrals released a joint statement contesting the government’s decision. The information is from the anchor of CNN Daniela Lima.

In the document, the trade union centrals affirm that the ordinance released on Monday (1) “infringes the right to health”.

Also according to the note, the decision to remove the obligation for workers to take the vaccine creates an “environment of insecurity and lack of health protection”.

“More than a distortion of understanding about the rules of social interaction, this is the new demonstration, by the government, of a total lack of sensitivity and empathy”, says the note.

The union centrals still defend vaccination and say that “in this sense, the Superior Labor Court and the Public Ministry of Labor recommend mandatory vaccination”, and also recall that the Supreme Court decided, on December 17, 2020, that the “requirement of proof of vaccination is provided for in the Constitution and that the Penal Code determines in its article 132 imprisonment, from three months to one year, to anyone who exposes the health or life of another person to direct and imminent risk”.

“We defend the broad vaccination coverage, the need to present proof of immunization to attend public places, including in the workplace, as well as attention to safety protocols and containment of the pandemic”, completes the note.

The document was signed by the main trade union centrals, such as CUT, Força Sindical, UGT, CTB, NCST, CSB, CSP-Conlutas, Intersindical and Central Pública do Servant.

