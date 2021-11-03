United Champions Hero Cristiano Ronaldo is compared to Jordan and says: “We never give up” | Champions League

– Playing in Bergamo against Atalanta is always difficult, but we believe until the end. We never give up. We knew that Atalanta would put a lot of pressure. They have a fantastic coach and they always know what to do. I know this because when I played for Juventus it was always difficult to play against them. But we did our job. We defended well, we had a bit of luck in the end with my goal, but that’s football – said Cristiano Ronaldo, speaking to UEFA.