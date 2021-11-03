United Champions Hero Cristiano Ronaldo is compared to Jordan and says: “We never give up” | Champions League

– Playing in Bergamo against Atalanta is always difficult, but we believe until the end. We never give up. We knew that Atalanta would put a lot of pressure. They have a fantastic coach and they always know what to do. I know this because when I played for Juventus it was always difficult to play against them. But we did our job. We defended well, we had a bit of luck in the end with my goal, but that’s football – said Cristiano Ronaldo, speaking to UEFA.
With five goals in four games in the current edition of the Champions League, the 36-year-old forward has been compared to NBA legend Michael Jordan by coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (watch below).
- See the Champions League table
– We all have roles and responsibilities. And Cristiano Ronaldo is the leader of the group. He is one of the best ever. I’m sure it’s the same feeling the Chicago Bulls had for Michael Jordan. If you have to send the ball to someone at the last minute, it’s for Cristiano – said the Norwegian coach.
With the two goals scored in the match against Atalanta, Ronaldo reached 127 goals with the Manchester United shirt and left behind Solskjaer, who was a player for the club.
– All right. I hope he always plays. He is a winner – stressed the coach.
CR7 and United return to the field on Saturday for the derby against Manchester City for the Premier League.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates in Atalanta vs. Manchester United — Photo: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria