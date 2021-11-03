US court approves Avianca’s bankruptcy plan, says agency – 11/02/2021 – Mercado

Avianca said on Tuesday (2) that, after the presentation of new documents, the Southern District Court of New York approved its reorganization plan, which will allow the company to conclude its process in the United States bankruptcy law (Chapter 11, a kind of judicial recovery), according to a report published by the Reuters news agency.

The airline says it hopes to complete the process by the end of this year and exit Chapter 11 as a financially stronger and more efficient company.

In addition, it says it will have less debt and more than $1 billion in liquidity when the bankruptcy process ends. The company plans to have 130 active aircraft on more than 200 routes by 2025.

During the bankruptcy process, Avianca received about R$2 billion in new financing, according to Reuters.

Avianca was one of the largest airlines in Latin America before the pandemic, but has filed for bankruptcy after the suspension of travel to contain Covid-19, especially in Latin America. The company had already registered losses in previous years.

In July 2020, the São Paulo Courts declared Avianca Brasil bankrupt after a request from the company itself, which had been under judicial reorganization since 2018 and had debts of more than R$2.7 billion.