US government advocates bank regulation for stablecoins

SAO PAULO – An expected report by the financial markets working group under Joe Biden’s management, released on Monday (1), praises stablecoins, saying that this type of digital asset has the potential to revolutionize payments, but points to the need to accelerate the regulation of the sector based on the current rules of the banking system.

Stablecoins are digital assets that have parity with fiat currencies such as the dollar, and include crypts such as USD Coin (USDC), Tether USD (USDT) and Binance USD (BUSD) which, together with other smaller ones, already add more market value. of $137 billion.

They are in the crosshairs of the US government and a portion of US lawmakers in a boom year for the crypto market, aware that many new entrants who make profits from Bitcoin and other assets tend to convert them to stablecoins instead of the dollar as a means of evade taxation.

One of the problems pointed out by the American government resides in the possible lack of confidence in a certain asset without backing for the digital assets issued. Tether, which issues the world’s largest stablecoin, has been the target of investigations in the past and has even paid a fine in New York for accusations of defrauding compliance reports.

A failure of this kind in an industry company, the report says, could spread a widespread sense of mistrust, causing a digital looting rush that could affect the traditional financial system.

“Runs can spread contagiously from one stablecoin to another, or to other types of financial institutions believed to have a similar risk profile. Risks to the broader financial system can also increase rapidly, especially in the absence of prudential standards,” says the text.

In the document, Biden’s advisers argue that these assets should gain a formal regulatory oversight structure as soon as possible, and recommend that the US Congress pass legislation that limits the issuance of private currencies by insured banks.

“The rapid growth of stablecoins increases the urgency of this work,” the report said. “Failure to act risks the growth of payments on stablecoins without adequate protection for users, the financial system and the economy in general.”

Thus, if legislation moves in this direction, companies in the sector will have to seek a license to become insured banks. Predicting this move, fintech Circle, which issues the USDC, began publicly declaring in August that it wants to obtain authorization to become a regular bank in the US.

Despite the criticism, US government economic advisers consider that stablecoins offer an attractive option for digital payments, and could transform the way you pay for smartphones and gasoline to haircuts and cups of coffee.

After regulation, the US expects stablecoins to “support faster, more efficient and more inclusive payment options”. In addition, the report points out that “the transition to a wider use of stablecoins as a means of payment can occur quickly due to network effects or relationships between stablecoins and existing user bases or platforms”.

(With Reuters and CNBC)

How far does Bitcoin go? Levante specialist gives a free class on the future of cryptocurrency. Click here to watch

Related