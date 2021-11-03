‘Vacina Mata’ and ‘Lula Ladrão’: restaurants have changed names in iFood

Whoever decided to order dinner this Tuesday (2) at iFood was surprised by the names of restaurants displayed in the app. The food delivery platform started to display phrases such as “Vacina Mata”, “Bolsonaro 2022”, “Lula Ladrão” and “Petista Comunista” instead of the establishments.

On the internet, users from all over Brazil commented on the invasion of the platform and also on the authorship of the attack.

Dude, it seems they hacked iFood… There are a lot of restaurants with names like “LULA LADRÃO”, “VACINA MATA”, etc. Holiday enjoyment from someone on the iFood security team just ended ???? pic.twitter.com/PYDoG6hSiw — Pedro Fracassi (@plfracassi_) November 3, 2021

Posts on Twitter indicate that the change of names happened to users from different parts of the country, such as Salvador, Florianópolis, Natal, among countless other cities. So far, there are no indications of what might have caused the changes.

“The iFood being hacked I already took my card that was saved there”, commented one user. “What’s the point of hacking iFood and not giving us free food and coupons? Let’s do the job right there hackers,” joked another.

iFood recently canceled sponsorship of the Flow Podcast after one of the presenters defended the right to freedom to express racist or homophobic statements.

Sought by CORREIO, iFood did not return the contact until the time of publication of this article.