Valdivia is sincere and suggests a departure for Abel’s reservation at Palmeiras: “They can be part”

“El Mago” had a chat with the newspaper “As” and talked about some of the Chileans who work in Brazilian football

Valdivia became, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most outstanding names in the palm trees in the last decade. “El Mago”, as he became known, led the new Chilean generation towards the 2014 Cup and won the bi-championship of the Copa America – in 2015 and 2016, respectively. With provocations, anthological goals and titles, the midfielder built his legacy in Verdão.

For the Lecture, the shirt 10 won the 2008 from São Paulo, a 2012 CdB and also the Serie B next year. Valdivia left the Football Academy in 2015, when he disagreed with the then football director Alexandre Mattos. Today, the athlete is a commentator for the ESPN from his country and has shown his love for palm trees on the social networks.

Recently, Valdivia had a chat with the newspaper “At” and talked about some of the Chileans who work in the Brazil. Benjamin Kuscevic, Angelo Araos (Corinthians) and Carlos Palacios (International) were cited: “They are great players. They can be part of the Chile national team. So I would tell you to find another place where you can play”, he said.

“What could I tell them? If more than two years have passed and they haven’t been able to consolidate in Brazil or at least play often, it’s better that they can go to a place where they show all the potential they have.”, completed. In fact, Kuscevic is one of the last options of abel and has huge competition in the sector. Today, your future is still undefined.