Valentim tries to get Gabigol away from Marcinho and demands “respect” from the attacker

Credit: Reproduction

The duel between Athletico x Flamengo continued agitated after the final whistle. That’s because a riot broke out in the Arena da Baixada tunnel, a friction that started on the lawn with Alberto Valentim’s attitude. Despite the friendly atmosphere of Gabigol and Marcinho, Hurricane’s side, the coach separated his athlete from his opponent. Thus, the other players got involved in the situation.

Watch below.

ALBERTO VALENTIM IS A BUCKER pic.twitter.com/oNClWxLDad — RenanFla (@Masterbrother_) November 3, 2021

After the match, Valentim made harsh criticisms of Gabigol’s behavior. In his view, the conduct of shirt 9 of Flamengo interferes with the mood of the match, jeopardizing even the performance of refereeing.

“Regardless of which team you play, it’s a little respectful. That’s what I always say. ‘You just have to take the history of some players: how many times you complain, how often is it controversial, how many times you create a certain atmosphere on the field that ends up getting in the way of refereeing, when you want to create a climate that you don’t need many times. So the only thing I have to say is respect, that’s all’‘, he said.

READ TOO

Athletico x Flamengo: Gabigol and Petraglia star in confusion after the game; watch

Flamengo fans cite a curious detail to explain Gabigol’s goals

Man is inspired! Gabigol scores for Flamengo against Athletico; watch

Athletico x Flamengo: Gabigol scores and celebration causes confusion; watch

Bruno Henrique is revolted by the arbitration decision of Athletico x Flamengo: “Brincadeira”

Luís Roberto is accused of clubism in a Flamengo game broadcast

Controversy in Athletico x Flamengo, player suffers cardiac arrest, punishment for Luiz Adriano and more: the latest football news

Carlos Alberto criticizes the broadcaster, Galvão and Casagrande