Vasco puts up for sale 1,000 tickets for Botafogo fans for the Sunday classic; see how to buy

Next Sunday (11/07), Vasco da Gama will face the Botafogo, at 4 pm, in São Januário, for the 34th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. The match will be the first with visiting fans since the return of the public to São Januário. The marketing of 1000 tickets destined for Botafogo started today, at 12:00 and will close at the same time, on the day of the game.

The sale to the visiting fans will be through the link https://www.meubilhete.com/ticket/vasco-x-botafogo-071121/f5eca201-271f-4688-ba5b-033b2c5bbd1d

There will be no ticket sales at physical points, only pick-up.

From the values:

Visitor bleachers – R$40.00 (Full) / R$20.00 (Half-price)

Pick-up points and times:

Saturday, 11/06:

North Ticket Office of Nilton Santos – 10 am to 5 pm

General Severiano Headquarters – 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday, 11/7 – Game Day:

North Ticket Office of Nilton Santos – 10 am to 4:45 pm

General Severiano Headquarters – 10 am to 4:45 pm

About the withdrawal:

To withdraw the ticket, the fan must present the following documents:

Voucher generated at the time of purchase, completed, printed and signed;

Official document with photo;

Half-price voucher (if half-price ticket is purchased);

Agreement completed and signed by the person responsible at the time of ticket withdrawal (In cases of children under 15 years of age);

AND

Be enabled with the Veus Saúde system.

ATTENTION: All fans must upload proof of vaccination in pdf, except children under 12 (those must upload their birth certificate), on the website https://www.veussaude.com.br/validavacinavasco

The complete vaccine cycle is considered:

– Over 60 years old with a booster dose (3rd dose) carried out until October 23rd;

– 12 to 59 years old with the second dose (or single dose) performed until October 23rd;

– Children under 12 do not need to prove the vaccine, but must undergo a negative AG test.

If you do not have the complete vaccination schedule, according to DECREE 49,562, but you are up to date with the vaccination schedule, you can go to the game by performing an antigen test against COVID-19 in one of the accredited network laboratories between 2 pm from 11/05/2021 until 12:00 noon on 11/07/2021.

Follow the link to consult accredited laboratories: https://www.veussaude.com.br/labsriovasco

We also emphasize that only the ticket holder can carry out the exchange, that is, withdrawal to third parties is not allowed.

ATTENTION: Requests for cancellations requested within 7 days after the purchase date will only be accepted, as long as it does not exceed the limit of 24 hours before the date of the event. Therefore, for purchases made close to the event date, tickets can only be canceled up to 24 hours before the event date.

In the case of withdrawal of gratuities provided for by law, children under 12, PCD (and their companion) and adults over 65, the supporter must also be qualified for the event with the Veus Saúde system, carrying an official document with photo and document that proves the benefit of gratuity.

The withdrawal of gratuity for the visiting fans should be made on 11/06, Saturday, at the General Severiano headquarters or North Ticket of the Nilton Santos stadium, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Access, opening and closing times:

Form of access to the stadium: Physical ticket and original document with photo.

Visitors will enter through Gate 11, located on Rua São Januário.

Opening gate 11: 2 pm

Closing of gate 11: Start of second half.