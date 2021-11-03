Veiga resumes interview, explains perfection on penalties and exalts Abel’s confidence in Palmeiras | palm trees

This Tuesday, at the re-presentation of Palmeiras, the Verdão communication department resumed that interview at the Soccer Academy.

Raphael Veiga in action at Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras

With the Game of Play trophy in hand, chosen in the TV Globo broadcast on Sunday, Veiga spoke about the good moment he is living and the importance of coach Abel Ferreira for that.

– Since he arrived, Abel gave me a lot of confidence, sequel… With Andrey Lopes I was already playing a little more, but soon when he arrived he gave me a lot of confidence, he asked me where I liked to play, that every athlete likes to feel . Valued and important in the group. So I felt as soon as he arrived – he said.

Raphael Veiga scored another penalty in the match. He hasn’t wasted a charge since 2018, something that hasn’t happened yet with Palmeiras’ shirt – in the last one he played for Athletico. The midfielder explained how he keeps the perfect performance.

– When I was little and was on base, I saw the stadium full and I thought I would never be able to take a penalty, I was so nervous. When I crashed the first time and missed, I thought “this is the best thing that can happen”. Sometimes we create a monster in our head. Today I still feel butterflies in my stomach, but I know how to control it better. I don’t change anything I train – he said.

Playmaker of the Game, Raphael Veiga leaves interview on the pitch, after invasion of the fans