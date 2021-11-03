Video: couple break company ticket at airport after flight delay – National

Couple breaks Gol’s window in SP (photo: SOCIAL NETWORKS/REPRODUCTION) Images of a couple of Gol customers who broke a company window after a delay in a flight that departed from Guarulhos Airport, in So Paulo, and that was supposed to arrive at the Airport of Confines, in Minas Gerais.

The couple got angry after the aircraft had to return to its initial destination due to bad weather. As the parents of a 5-month-old child, they asked the airline to offer a hotel until the next flight time.

Upon receiving a negative response from Gol, the two were elated.

On the video, you can see the woman yelling at company employees. “I’m going to start breaking everything. Solve, solve. He’s 5 months old,” says the desperate woman.

Then the man throws one of the plinths on the floor and breaks the windows of the window.

Questioned by



State of Minas



, Gol informed that after take-off, flight G3 1324 (Guarulhos – Confins) had to return to Guarulhos Airport, due to adverse weather conditions in Confins. “The Company emphasizes that it offered the necessary support to all customers and accommodated passengers to continue their journey on flights scheduled for this Tuesday,” says the note.

