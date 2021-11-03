Video shows passenger breaking airline booths at SP airport | São Paulo

A passenger broke the windows of an airline at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, due to problems on a flight to Confins, in Minas Gerais.

The images were posted on social media.

According to Gol, after take-off, the flight had to return to the airport due to bad weather. The company also claims that customers were accommodated on a flight on Tuesday (2).

The delay revolted a couple who, according to reports, were traveling with their five-month-old baby. They charged the company for accommodation in a hotel.

The video shows a woman screaming and slapping the window.

“It took me 16 years to have my child. I spent R$ 50 thousand for this boy to get sick. I swear I’ll kill. Put this boy in a hotel,” says the girl to Gol employees.

Next, the woman’s partner takes a pedestal used to organize the check-in line and breaks the service protection signs.

“GOL informs that, after take-off, flight G3 1324 (Guarulhos – Confins) had to return to Guarulhos Airport, due to adverse weather conditions in Confins. The Company emphasizes that it offered the necessary support to all customers and accommodated all customers. passengers to continue their journey on flights scheduled for this Tuesday.”