VIDEO: Watch the moment a 4-year-old girl is found in Australia | World

In the video, you can see a man in a suit talking to Cleo, who is on a policeman’s lap: “Are you okay? Let’s take you to see Mom and Dad, okay?”.
She was alone and in good health in a house in Carnarvon, Western Australia, about 100 km from where she disappeared.
A 36-year-old man with no family ties was arrested after the police invaded the house where Cleo was during the early hours of this Wednesday (3).
Image of Cleo Smith, a 4-year-old girl who was found by police after 18 days missing in Australia — Photo: Western Australian Police Force via AFP
The little girl disappeared from the tent she was in on October 16th and was missing for 18 days.
The family had gone camping for the weekend at Blowholes, in the town of Macleod, about 900 km north of Perth, capital of the state of Western Australia. (see below).
Her parents even saw Cleo at dawn, but when they woke up at 6:30 am, she was gone.
Cleo’s disappearance triggered a frantic search for land, air and sea that mobilized more than 100 agents.
Australian police even offered a reward of 1 million Australian dollars for information that could help find her (US$750,000, or about R$4.2 million).
Image shows pajamas similar to the one Cleo Smith was wearing — Photo: Western Australia Police Force via AFP
“One of the agents lifted her into his arms and asked, ‘What’s your name?'” Deputy Deputy Col Blanch reported. “She replied; ‘My name is Cleo’.”
Blanch told local radio that she saw “experienced detectives crying with relief” after the girl was found.
Cleo was returned to the family soon after, and her mother, Ellie, expressed her relief on social media: “Our family is complete again”.