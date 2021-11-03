Vitria loses, stays on the Z4, and Mozart’s CSA touches the G4 of Series B

CSA celebrates victory over Vitria away from home (Photo: Reproduction/Social networks) With a bad attack, which only scored 23 goals in 33 games, Vitria will follow the path of Serie C in 2022. This Tuesday afternoon, even playing at Barrado, in Salvador (BA), they lost to CSA by 1 st 0. This was your 13th loss. The Bahians still had the chance to draw, when Roberto had a penalty, but goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues made the save.

Without scoring a goal, Vitria is the team with the lowest number of victories in the competition. There are six in total. At 33 points, the drop looks pretty close. On the other hand, the CSA reached 51 points and was very close to the G4 access zone.

In the intense heat, the game started cadence. Vitria trying to hold the ball more, in front of a CSA well positioned in defense and armed to try a counterattack. The visitor arrived with danger in the 16th minute, in a turn by Dellatorre and goalkeeper Lucas Arcanjo palmed for corner. Vitria responded with a header from David that was defended by Thiago Rodrigues.

The largest volume in Bahia was not transformed into submissions. The CSA had more quality when going down, trying to prepare the plays for the last shot. The goal came in the 32nd minute. Verton Silva went down the right side and got up in the area, where Iury Castilho climbed between two defenders and headed his head into the net.

Vitria imposed a stronger rhythm at the beginning of the second half. And he lost a great chance of tying when Roberto hit a penalty, but without off, allowing the defense of Thiago Rodrigues who fell on the left side. The penalty shot came from touching Kevyn’s arm after six minutes.

The CSA was still waiting for the counterattack. On minute 17, he hit the crossbar with a cross kick by Verton Silva. But he let his team down by being reckless and elbowing Roberto in a ball dispute, being sent off in the 21st minute.

But the CSA knew how to reorganize itself with a player less, overcoming the pressure from Bahia well. At 35 minutes, it almost expanded. Giva Silva made a diagonal play and hit low, with the ball touching a crossbar and running close to the line to get out on the other side. The final pressure from Bahia gave nothing, with the fans booing a lot at the end of the game.

By the 34th round, the two teams already return to the field on Friday. Vitria will face Ava, in Florianpolis (SC), at 7 pm. A little earlier, at 5 pm, the CSA will receive Remo at the King Pel stadium.

WIN 0 X 1 CSA



VITRIA – Lucas Archangel; Raul Prata, Wallace Reis, Thallison Kelven and Roberto; Joo Pedro, Eduardo (Alisson Santos) and Bruno Oliveira (Soares); Fabinho (Caque Souza), David (Manoel) and Marcinho (Samuel). Coach: Wagner Lopes.

CSA – Thiago Rodrigues; Verton Silva, Matheus Felipe, Luco and Kevyn; Geovane, Yuri (Clayton) and Renato Caj (Gabriel Tonini); Gabriel (Giva Santos), Delatorre (Wellington) and Yury Castilho (Marco Tlio). Technician: Mozart.

GOL – Iury Castilho 32 minutes into the first half.

RBITRO – Rodrigo Batista Raposo (DF).

CARTES YELLOW – Raul Prata, Alisson Santos and Eduardo (Vitria). Kevyn (CSA).

RED CARD – Verton Silva (CSA).

INCOME AND PUBLIC – Not available.

PLACE – Barrado, in Salvador (BA).