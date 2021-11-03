Viva will rerun Coração de Estudante in 2022

Viva will rerun the soap opera Coração de Estudante (2002), one of Globo’s hits at 6 pm in the 2000s. The plot written by Emanoel Jacobina will be one of the news on the pay TV channel for 2022. If no change occurs in the planning , the exhibition will succeed O Beijo do Vampiro (2002) in the track dedicated to youth productions, at 12:30 pm.

The paid channel promised the rerun in an event for the advertising market made by Globo last week. According to the TV news, the premiere is only scheduled for October of next year, as the vampire soap opera starring Kayky Brito will only start on February 28, 2022, after Sonho Meu (1993), which currently occupies the time.

It will be the third showing of Coração de Estudante on TV. In addition to the original broadcast between February 25 and September 27, 2002, Globo repeated the soap opera on Vale a Pena Ver again between November 19, 2007 and April 4, 2008. In the afternoons of the network, the story was successful and it got to have more bang than the 7pm soap opera in its last chapters.

When it originally aired, Student Heart took a long time to get into the numbers. Globo asked the author Carlos Lombardi to supervise the text from chapter 70 onwards. The more serious tone was left aside, and the plot soared in the audience. It was also in this novel that Vladimir Brichta and Adriana Esteves met. The couple is still together today.

Coração de Estudante tells the story of the biology teacher Eduardo (Fabio Assunção) and his son Lipe (Pedro Malta). They move to the fictional Nova Aliança, in the interior of Minas Gerais, so that the educator can get closer to his girlfriend, the evil Amelinha (Adriana Esteves). The romance ends, however, when the heartthrob falls in love with Clara (Helena Ranaldi).

The plot also follows the daily life of university students in the Três Corações republic, where Baú (Cláudio Heinrich), Carlos (Rodrigo Prado), Bruna (Michelle Birkheuer), Cardosinho (Betito Tavares), Rosana (Alinne Moraes), Rafaela (Júlia Feldens) live and Fábio (Paulo Vilhena). All of them study at the State University of Nova Aliança, the main production scenario.